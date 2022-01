Police went to Safety Controls Technology at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 18 about a work van that was broken into and tools stolen. An officer noticed the key lock on the rear door was damaged but did not appear to be entered initially. However, the lock on the passenger side rear door into the van compartment was punched and completely gone. The driver’s door was unlocked and steering column peeled as if someone tried starting it without a key. The company informed the officer the van was stolen last year and all tools were replaced after it was recovered. Police contacted a snowplow driver who cleared the parking lot during the recent storm. He said he noticed the van doors were closed and would have noticed them open while clearing snow. An estimated $9,306 worth of tools were stolen. Police plan to review security video in that area.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO