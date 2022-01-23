Stabbing incident leaves one person in critical condition
Concord, California – Concord police are looking into a stabbing incident that occurred on Saturday evening and left...concordnewsjournal.com
Concord, California – Concord police are looking into a stabbing incident that occurred on Saturday evening and left...concordnewsjournal.com
Concord News Journal is a daily local online news magazine with hyperlocal coverage for the city of Concord and surrounding areas.https://concordnewsjournal.com/
Comments / 0