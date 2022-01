Aaron Rodger’s season ended this weekend in a heartbreaking fashion with a 13-10 loss to the 49ers at home which is really the story of Aaron Rodgers‘ career. Of course, the questions are being asked again, will Aaron Rodgers be a Packer next season? This question dominated the headlines last year when he eventually returned to the Packers for the 2021 season. But if you ask the public, that is most likely not going to happen in 2022. Below we will take a look at the trade and free agency odds to see if we can find any value in placing a bet on his landing spot. Whether it will be in a trade, free agency, or some other machinations, Aaron Rodgers will likely be on a new team in 2022.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO