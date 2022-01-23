Naturally speaking: Nature’s fantastic factoids

Is February too early to look for signs of spring? Not for the eastern skunk cabbage. While not being a cabbage, nor a skunk, the eastern skunk cabbage has peculiar methods to signal springtime and is one of the first plants to sprout for the year. Skunk cabbage is more closely related to tropical plants like philodendrons and taro (elephant ears) even though it is found in more northern climates. Ranging from the northeastern half of the U.S. and up into eastern Canada, Minnesota, skunk cabbage is found on the western most border of its range. The beginning of February might be a little optimistic for looking for spring, but closer to the end of the month skunk cabbage is right there with us ready for warmer temps and winter to end.

