Naturally speaking: Nature’s fantastic factoids

By "Porcupine Pat" McKinney
Reading Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou post yet another calendar on your kitchen wall to remind you that time keeps slipping into the future as sung by Steve Miller in the classic rock song. A greater appreciation for your family, community and the surrounding natural landscape should always be one of your new year’s...

www.readingeagle.com

Vice

A Billion Years of Time Are Mysteriously Missing. Scientists Think They Know Why.

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists can reconstruct incredible details about bygone eras in Earth’s history using fossils, rocks, and other clues preserved in its crust. But sometimes, the absence of geological records is just as telling as their presence. The...
SCIENCE
Time Out Global

“Human/Nature”

Teaming up with the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Weinberg/Newton Gallery presents a group show that balances works by contemporary artists with commentary from climate scientists and experts about how to build a sustainable future. "Human/Nature" confronts an uncertain future with works like a mossy installation from Regan Rosburg and a multi-media piece by Obvious and French collective that uses images taken by Russian photographer Stas Bartnikas to reimagine the Doomsday Clock. Admission is free with a reservation via Tock.
VISUAL ART
Johnson City Press

Losing an advocate for nature's species

“By the time the rains came” threatening the end for all living things, “Noah, his family, and the animals were all safe on board the Ark” states a cartoonist’s depiction of this Old Testament parable in the Dec. 27 New Yorker. This followed by a day the passing of the famed Harvard biologist E. O. Wilson at age 92, who, perhaps more than any other modern naturalist chronicled the species which make up the living world and worked to preserve them.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
rocket-courier.com

Reflections of Nature

Since retiring over 20 years ago, I have been asked many times if I miss being a wildlife officer (now known as a warden) and also the time spent in the great outdoors. I was very active in enfor...
Recorder

Speaking of Nature: A well-stocked feeder attracts wanderers

One of my favorite presents I received this past Christmas is a weather station that my mother and father gave to me. This now allows me to record not only the minimum and maximum temperatures for any given day, but also information on barometric pressure, rainfall and wind speed. One might think that this is all superfluous information, but it feeds the need for data that I apparently have. It all represents just a little more information that might allow me to make connections that I haven’t been able to make up until now.
Roanoke Times

Conklin: Nature's penalty box

Trigger warning: The following contains scientific facts. Let’s stop using the politically correct term “climate change.” It’s a crisis! Nature, who has placed homo sapiens in the penalty box for environmental exploitation, doesn’t care about political correctness. I started paying attention in 2019 when then...
ENVIRONMENT
Adirondack Explorer

Replicating nature

Can DNA research help bring back Champlain salmon?. Fish biologist Kurt Heim waded through the waist deep Saranac River current as technician Dylan Jennison’s feet splashed through the shallows along the shoreline. Each man, dressed in a tan dry suit, held the end of a net. “Yeah, we got...
WILDLIFE
Times News

It’s in your nature: Local rodents

Last summer, for the first time in about two years, I was pleasantly surprised to see a meadow jumping mouse. I was mowing a field of timothy and Japanese stilt grass (unfortunately a nearly dominant plant now) when bouncing erratically across some of the mowed area beside me was this unusual animal.
ANIMALS
wisfarmer.com

Tracks in the snow are nature’s history lessons

“Just tracks in the snow,” the person said when glancing at this photo. For some people that’s all they are. Merely tracks. But to my dad, tracks in the snow were much more. They were nature lessons. By the time I was able to walk and wallow along...
LIFESTYLE
sandiegouniontribune.com

‘Dark sky’ locations showcase nature’s beauty at night

The Ancestral Pueblo people of Mesa Verde, like many communities long ago, were eager observers of the night sky. By tracking the lunar cycles and travels of the stars, they read the passage of the seasons to know when to plant, to harvest and to conduct ceremonies. They probably would...
ASTRONOMY
Times News

It’s in your nature: The ‘wee’ birds

Newscasts, online weather reports, and this publication all reported and were predicting extremely cold temperatures and wind chills the past few weeks. There were reminders of some dangerous wind chills and even alerts to be aware of your pet’s safety when they were outdoors. Not trying to offend anyone,...
ANIMALS
almanac.com

Rhododendron, Nature's Winter Thermometer

The way plants can “predict” the weather is fascinating and I’ve written about weather-predicting plants before. This winter, I’ve been watching the rhododendron leaves furl and unfurl as the temperatures swing. A Living Thermometer. Their leaves are thermonastic and move according to temperature change. Many desert...
GARDENING
daytonlocal.com

Nature's Playground

Nature is full of opportunities for play. We'll build secret forts for a week-long game of capture the flag, play in the creek and much more. Age Range: 6-9 8/1/22 - 8/5/22 Mon., Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri. 9:00 am - 2:30 pm. Nature is full of opportunities for play, and...
HOBBIES
Austin Daily Herald

Nature Notes: It’s a WHAT cabbage? Skunk

Is February too early to look for signs of spring? Not for the eastern skunk cabbage. While not being a cabbage, nor a skunk, the eastern skunk cabbage has peculiar methods to signal springtime and is one of the first plants to sprout for the year. Skunk cabbage is more closely related to tropical plants like philodendrons and taro (elephant ears) even though it is found in more northern climates. Ranging from the northeastern half of the U.S. and up into eastern Canada, Minnesota, skunk cabbage is found on the western most border of its range. The beginning of February might be a little optimistic for looking for spring, but closer to the end of the month skunk cabbage is right there with us ready for warmer temps and winter to end.
WILDLIFE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Natural beauty

While a number of Islanders have taken to fashioning jewelry from colorful quahog shells, Frank Rapoza of West Tisbury has taken the art form to a different level by using the unique purple-and-white raw material to create wonderful mixed-media mosaic images that often reflect a life spent near the sea.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Speaking of Nature: The northern junco: One name fits all

This morning, as I sat at my computer and prepared myself for some writing, I went through my email to see what might be what. I found my inbox full of emails from some familiar old friends like Irene and Angela. I also found messages from some new people like Mary, Clem, Noah, Cathy and Sally. All of them were very much appreciated and I made sure to write back to you all.
ANIMALS
Vail Daily

Curious Nature: The conifer’s secret to winter survival

As we head into the winter season, we can see nature’s landscape change. The temperatures drop, animals begin to migrate or hibernate, the mountains get covered in snow and trees begin to lose their leaves. However, not all the plants lose their leaves when winter comes around. Have you...
ASPEN, CO
hometownfocus.us

The Nature Nerd

Sometimes spending the winter wrapped-up in a cocoon seems like a good idea. This winter is an example. However, I have learned that spending the winter in a cocoon is not a good plan. I learned this from moths! Moths spend the winter in cocoons and oftentimes it does not end well!
VIRGINIA, MN
nationalgeographic.com

World’s brightest x-rays reveal COVID-19’s damage to the body

Photographs By Luca Locatelli AND ESRF, Human Organ Atlas. When Paul Tafforeau saw his first experimental scans of a COVID-19 victim’s lung, he thought he had failed. A paleontologist by training, Tafforeau had been laboring with a team strewn across Europe for months to turn a particle accelerator in the French Alps into a revolutionary medical scanning tool.
SCIENCE

