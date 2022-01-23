ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teenage boy fatally stabbed in Manchester named and fifth teenager arrested

By Laura Parnaby
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nN0cn_0dtW7MIh00

A 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in Manchester has been named by police as Kennie Carter.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the teenager was found suffering from stab wounds on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford at around 7pm on Saturday, and five teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Four youths aged 15 to 17 were arrested on Saturday, and a fifth teenager handed himself in to the station on Sunday, GMP said.

On Saturday night, paramedics arrived at Thirlmere Avenue and treated Mr Carter, but he died in hospital of his injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDdGa_0dtW7MIh00

Superintendent Caroline Hemingway of GMP said a murder investigation is under way.

Speaking at Stretford police station on Sunday, she said: “Last night – shortly before 7pm – a teenage boy was tragically stabbed to death on Thirlmere Avenue, a short distance away here in Stretford.

“He was just 16 and has been formally identified as Kennie Carter.

“My thoughts – as a police officer and as a mother of a teenage son – go out to Kennie’s loved ones, who will receive as much support as we can give through our specially trained officers.

“A murder investigation is under way, and a team of detectives from our major incident team have been working through the night and into today to follow up a number of different lines of enquiry, and to piece together the circumstances leading to this callous attack.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOqIl_0dtW7MIh00

She added: “Again, we see the utterly devastating consequences of knife crime – it destroys lives, families, and communities.

“It’s so heart-breaking to see such a young life lost, and such young people suspected of being capable of a horrendous act of violence.

“We will not relent in tackling this problem in our society, and we are doing all we can with partners and the community to stop more young lives being lost on our streets.”

Ms Hemingway said that crime scenes are in place in Stretford, Old Trafford and Hulme, along with extra police patrols.

Several officers were patrolling Thirlmere Avenue on Sunday, and a large forensic tent had been set up within the cordon.

Ms Hemingway urged anyone with information to come forward by contacting GMP on 101 or Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

