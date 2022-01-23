ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Johnson under pressure to hold inquiry into MP’s ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skjfK_0dtW7LPy00

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to hold an inquiry into claims a junior minister was sacked because of her “Muslimness” after a second Cabinet minister called for an investigation.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid followed Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi in insisting that the incendiary allegations by Nusrat Ghani were properly looked into.

In an interview, Ms Ghani said that following her dismissal as a transport minister in February 2020, she was told by a Government whip that her faith made colleagues “uncomfortable” and that her career would be “destroyed” if she tried to complain.

In a fresh statement on Sunday, the MP for Wealden said she that after she spoke to Boris Johnson about what had happened, he wrote to her to say he “could not get involved”, and suggested she should use the internal Conservative Party complaints process.

“This, as I had already pointed out, was very clearly not appropriate for something that happened on Government business,” she said.

She added: “Now is not the time I would have chosen for this to come out and I have pursued every avenue and process I thought available to me, but many people have known what happened.

“All I have ever wanted was for his Government to take this seriously, investigate properly and ensure no other colleague has to endure this.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lord Frost says ‘no way back’ for Boris Johnson if he misled parliament

Boris Johnson’s former Brexit minister David Frost has said there will be “no way back” for the prime minister if he is found to misled parliament about Downing Street parties.The PM’s former ally – who dramatically quit as Brexit negotiator at the end of last year – suggested Conservative MPs should decide Mr Johnson’s future on the basis of the Sue Gray report.Writing before the Metropolitan Police’s bombshell statement requesting that Ms Gray make “minimal reference” to gatherings which officers are already investigating, Lord Frost said “matters need to be brought to a head”.“Sue Gray’s report must be published and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Corruption experts warn Boris Johnson’s government is worst since WWII

Experts have warned that Boris Johnson's administration is more corrupt "than any UK government since the Second World War".Researchers at Sussex University's Centre for the Study Corruption warned that the "absolute failure of integrity at No 10" could have potentially serious consequences for the UK if allowed to fester.It comes as opposition figures warned of the "appearance of an establishment stitch-up" over an inquiry into rule-breaking at Downing Street.The Metropolitan Police on Friday said it had asked civil servant Sue Gray to remove key details of potential illegality from her long-awaited report into the Partygate scandal - citing a need...
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer: Government is ‘paralysed by partygate and criminal investigation’

Sir Keir Starmer said the Government had been “paralysed” by the looming Sue Gray investigation and the subsequent police inquiry into “partygate” as he called for both reports to be published as soon as possible.The Labour leader said Boris Johnson was unfit for office and the scandal about rule-breaking in Downing Street was distracting him from tackling the cost of living crisis.He also warned that Boris Johnson was damaging the United Kingdom and the union, with every day he remains as Prime Minister increasing support for Scottish independence.Calling for the Sue Gray report into rule-breaking parties at Downing Street to...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Voices: Only a man as entitled as Boris Johnson would see a police investigation as a reprieve

It is a strange thing that a prime minister being investigated by the police for criminal activity should regard that as a stroke of luck, but here we are. Perhaps only someone as privileged and with such an obvious sense of entitlement as Boris Johnson could consider such a situation tolerable. Indeed, he regards it as a position of strength, because it is buying him more time, delaying the Gray report, which may be more humiliating for him than we think. So he gets to fight another day.Johnson really doesn’t, in case you’d not noticed, think that laws matter,...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Nus Ghani
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Sleaze watchdog attacks ‘bonkers’ rule that allowed Boris Johnson to escape investigation

Parliament’s sleaze watchdog Kathryn Stone has attacked the “bonkers” rules which prevent her office investigating Boris Johnson and other ministers over any alleged breaches of conduct rules.The parliamentary commissioner for standards decried the “inconsistency” of current rules which allowed her to probe alleged offences by MPs but not ministers – saying it was causing public anger.Speaking to MPs on the standards committee, Ms Stone confirmed she had not been able to look into alleged misconduct over Mr Johnson’s £142,000 flat refurbishment because donations had been received in his ministerial capacity.The watchdog said she agreed with Lord Evans’ assessment that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson’s wait for Gray’s report on partygate row continues

Boris Johnson’s anxious wait for an official report into No 10 parties continues as he again faced calls to quit over the row.The Prime Minister has been speaking to Tory MPs in the Commons in an attempt to shore up his position while he waits for senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report on the parties in No 10 and Whitehall during the 2020 coronavirus lockdowns.The report was expected to be handed to No 10 on Wednesday but had not been delivered by the time the Commons adjourned for the day, meaning Mr Johnson will not be able to make a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of body-shaming after ‘too much cake’ jibe at SNP’s Ian Blackford

Boris Johnson has been accused of body-shaming a political rival after asking him “who has been eating more cake?” as he replied to a question in parliament.At prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, Ian Blackford, the SNP’s leader in Westminster, challenged Mr Johnson on his handling of the “partygate” scandal.He said the affair was “sucking attention from the real issues facing the public”, such as the cost of living crisis.Mr Blackford added that the looming increase to national insurance contributions was hanging over the public “like a guillotine” while those in Downing Street “eat cake” – a reference to the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson braced for party inquiry as police investigation launched

Boris Johnson remained braced for the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry into allegations of lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street after police launched an investigation into multiple events.The Prime Minister said he welcomed Scotland Yard’s investigation and hoped officers would “help to draw a line under matters” after his leadership was plunged into deeper jeopardy by the development on Tuesday.Downing Street signalled he is willing to speak to the officers investigating alleged breaches of coronavirus rules over the past two years, but said Mr Johnson believes he has not broken the law.Uncertainty was cast over the publication...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Muslimness#Cabinet#Education#Conservative Party
The Independent

PM accused of body shaming after cake comment aimed at SNP MP

The Prime Minister has been accused of “body shaming” SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford In an exchange during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Boris Johnson appeared to allude to Mr Blackford’s weight.The Prime Minister has been under pressure in recent weeks over parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown, one of which was to celebrate his birthday which is believed to have involved a cake.While urging Mr Johnson to quit, Mr Blackford said: “The impending National Insurance tax hike hangs like a guillotine while they eat cake.”In response, the Prime Minister said: “I don’t know… who has been...
POLITICS
The Independent

Alastair Campbell says Boris Johnson is ‘a global embarrassment’ for the UK

Alastair Campbell has said he thinks Boris Johnson is “a global embarrassment” for the UK amid the Metropolitan Police investigation into partygate.The former press secretary told Sky News: “Any situation where Downing Street is the centre of a police investigation is not a good situation to be in.”Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced on Tuesday that the force was launching its own inquiry into possible criminal offences by government staff.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.
U.K.
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says general election needed if Boris Johnson ousted

Cabinet minister Jacob-Rees Mogg has claimed there would have to be a general election if Boris Johnson was ousted by his party and replaced with a new prime minister.There is no rule that requires a new Tory leader who enters No 10 to call a general election – and changes of prime minister between elections have been commonplace over the past century.Yet the Commons leader claimed that Britain had moved to “an essentially presidential system” and said any replacement leader would be “well-advised” to go to the polls.Warning Tory MPs against a leadership challenge in the wake of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Johnson insists ‘I am getting on with the job’ as he awaits partygate report

Boris Johnson rejected calls to resign as he waited for an official report into the partygate row.The Prime Minister insisted he was “getting on with the job”, although he acknowledged there were people who “want me out of the way” for a variety of reasons.Mr Johnson appeared at Prime Minister’s Questions with his future in the balance as Westminster awaits the release of senior official Sue Gray’s report into alleged lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and Whitehall.The report is expected to be handed to No 10 on Wednesday, although it had not been submitted by the time Mr Johnson stood...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: No one should be surprised by Nusrat Ghani’s Islamophobia allegations – the inquiry will solve nothing

Nusrat Ghani has made headlines by claiming that she was demoted from the position of transport minister in 2020 because of her Muslim faith. Speaking to The Sunday Times, Ghani said a government whip explained that her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue and that an MP had said her faith was making others “uncomfortable”.Ordering a cabinet inquiry into the MP’s complaints, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted he was taking the matter “extremely seriously”.“I took them [Ghani’s comments] very seriously when they were raised with me 18 months ago … [I’m] very glad there’s an investigation taking place...
WORLD
The Independent

Public are very angry over MP second jobs – Commons standards tsar

The Commons standards tsar has said the public is angry over MPs’ second jobs as she called for changes to transparency rules.Kathryn Stone said her office had received “an awful lot of letters” containing the views of “very angry” members of the public, who have voiced concern about MPs attracting outside paid work and that they are “getting away with things”.The Commons standards commissioner said it was “bonkers” that MPs had to be more transparent about their activities than ministers, as she set out why she was unable to probe the renovation of Boris Johnson’s official Downing Street residence.Members of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson was ‘ambushed with cake’ at lockdown birthday event, claims Tory MP

Boris Johnson was “ambushed with a cake” during his No 10 birthday gathering held during lockdown restrictions, a Conservative MP has claimed.Conor Burns defended the prime minister over the Downing Street event on 19 June 2020 – and claimed it was not a “pre-mediated” party.“It was not a pre-mediated, organised party … that the prime minister decided to have,” the loyal Tory MP told Channel 4 News on Tuesday evening.Mr Burns said: “As far as I can see, he was, in a sense, ambushed with a cake.”The junior minister added: “They came to his office with a cake, they...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to say if chief whip will keep job after claim minister sacked because of ‘Muslimness’

Boris Johnson has refused to say his chief whip Mark Spencer will survive in his job, after No 10 was rocked by the claim that a minister was sacked because of her “Muslimness”.The prime minister ducked the question – as he also declined to answer further questions about the inquiry he has ordered into Nusrat Ghani’s bombshell allegation.Asked about Mr Spencer’s future, Mr Johnson said only: “This is something I take personally extremely seriously....we must wait and see what the investigation produces.”The prime minister also refused to guarantee April’s National Insurance rise will go ahead as planned – amid...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM orders inquiry into Nusrat Ghani claim of Islamophobia in ministerial sacking

Boris Johnson has ordered an inquiry into claims made by a former minister that she was sacked because of concerns about her “Muslimness”.Following a phone conversation with Nusrat Ghani on Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative MP.A senior Cabinet Official civil servant, Sue Gray, is already carrying out a separate investigation into allegations that lockdown-busting parties were held in Downing Street.Ms Ghani has claimed that she was removed as a transport minister because of concerns about her Muslim faith.She said that when she...
WORLD
newschain

Tory MP says claim minister was sacked over Muslim faith ‘stinks’

A Tory MP has sparked controversy after he said Nusrat Ghani’s claim that she was sacked as a junior minister as concerns were raised about her Muslim faith “stinks”. Michael Fabricant said the timing of her claim was “very suspicious”, and suggested it was linked to moves to get rid of Boris Johnson over the Downing Street lockdown parties scandal.
RELIGION
The Independent

Zac Goldsmith accused of ‘lie’ to Lords over denial that Boris Johnson authorised Afghan dog rescue

Zac Goldsmith has been accused of lying to parliament in denying Boris Johnson authorised the rescue of cats and dogs from Afghanistan – after damning emails emerged.The Foreign Office minister is in the spotlight after telling the House of Lords the prime minister was “entirely accurate” to deny he was behind the evacuation of animals from Pen Farthing’s charity.Yet emails, sent from Lord Goldsmith’s office to the Foreign Office team overseeing the Kabul pull-out, have now appeared to undermine his claim, made on 7 December.In one, an official stated the charity Nowzad has “received a lot of publicity”, before...
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

461K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy