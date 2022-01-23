ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Curious about what all the fuss is about with Anastasia Beverly Hills beauty products? Here’s what I found in testing

By BestReviews, Sian Babish
 5 days ago

I’ve always admired Anastasia Beverly Hills for its contribution to the world of brow products . This year, I decided to see whether one of the company’s products could tame what I affectionately refer to as “the unruly duo” on my forehead.

I was in for a surprise: Anastasia Beverly Hills offers far more than brow-sculpting tools. The beauty brand enticed me with a diverse range of colorful palettes , and before I knew it, my shopping basket was filled with eye, lip and face products. So instead of my mini brow makeover, I decided to try a full-face look with Anastasia Beverly Hills. Here are my top three products from the haul: the Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Trio , Lip Gloss and Brow Definer .

What is the Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Trio?

Our experience with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Trio

I picked up the Blush Trio in Pink Passion, a cool-toned pink palette featuring mauve, bubblegum pink and rose shades. The blush is highly pigmented and buildable, which lends itself to easy application and long wear times. Even as a powder formula, it’s remarkably blendable over cream and liquid foundations, including full-coverage formulas.

I was surprised at how well the shades coordinate with one another. Normally I’m a one-shade-does-the-trick kind of person, but with Pink Passion, I enjoyed creating sophisticated, multidimensional looks similar to the ones professional makeup artists have done on me.

Where to buy the Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Trio

The Anastasia Blush Trio, available in five shade collections, costs $30. It’s available at Ulta , Sephora and Macy’s .

What is Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss?

Our experience with Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss

After comparing several Lip Gloss shades, I landed on Kristen, a cool mauve in a lacquer finish. The formula has a luxurious, high-shine finish that adds a fun “pop” to makeup looks. Although it’s a full-coverage and highly pigmented gloss, it was lightweight and comfortable to wear with minimal tackiness. It wore particularly well with most lip liners and a handful of matte-finish lipsticks too.

It requires regular touch-ups like most lip glosses, but additional layers glide on smoothly and don’t take on a patchy appearance or feel. It also did a good job of keeping my lips soft and hydrated.

Where to buy Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss

Anastasia Lip Gloss costs $16 at Ulta , Sephora and Macy’s . It’s available in many different shades and three finishes.

What is the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer?

Our experience with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer

It didn’t take long to see why the Brow Definer is one of Anastasia Beverly Hills’ top products. Precision application is as user-friendly as brow products get, with a dual-sided design featuring a triangular tip and spoolie. The tip’s flat side was easy to manipulate for shading large areas, such as around the arch, while the fine tip was effective at creating realistic, hairlike detail.

While I often have a tough time finding the right shade in brow products, I was fortunate to come across two shades that worked for me, Blonde and Taupe. What’s even better is that the shades have a natural appearance and finish, so my brows didn’t have the dreaded painted-on look.

Where to buy the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer, available in 12 shades, is $23 at Ulta , Sephora and Macy’s .

Other Anastasia Beverly Hills products worth considering

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Palette

This bestselling palette, inspired by Anastasia Soare’s daughter, Claudia, features 14 effervescent shades in several finishes. The shadows offer high color payoff and photograph well.

Sold by Ulta , Sephora and Macy’s

Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW Pomade

For those who prefer defined looks, DIPBROW is a creamy, waterproof formula that glides across skin and brow hairs. The waterproof formula dries with a matte finish and comes in 11 natural shades.

Sold by Ulta , Sephora and Macy’s

Anastasia Beverly Hills Iced Out Highlighter

This lightweight powder highlighter has an ultra-smooth, high-beam finish. It blends effortlessly across bare skin and all foundations, including tinted moisturizers.

Sold by Ulta , Sephora and Macy’s

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

