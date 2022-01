NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — North Haven police are searching for two suspects they said tried to steal an ATM from Cumberland Farms early Friday. Police said they were called to the Cumberland Farms on State Street for a reported burglary. Investigators determined that two suspects pried open the front door and attempted to remove an ATM machine by wrapping a chain around it and trying to pull it with their SUV. The suspects were unable to remove the ATM and fled the area. The vehicle they used is a black Nissan Rogue, which was used in several other towns around that time to commit similar crimes.

NORTH HAVEN, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO