ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

SENIOR ALERT: Monte Hickman, age 64 has been found

By Krista Witiak
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iM0Cx_0dtW6DJx00

UPDATE: Monte Hickman has been found. Castle Rock PD has deactivated the missing senior citizen alert Sunday around 10 a.m.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Castle Rock Police Department Police have activated a missing senior citizen alert for 64-year-old Monte Hickman.

Hickman was last seen at Wilcox Street and Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock on Saturday at 9:10 p.m., according to Castle Rock PD.

64-year-old Monte Hickman

Hickman is 5 foot, 10 inches weighing around 195 pounds with silver hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in a silver 2017 Buick Lacrosse with Colorado license plate BIRR-65.

Hickman suffers from a cognitive impairment.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 or contact Castle Rock Police at 303-663-6100.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Body found outside Springs Rescue Mission Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a body was found just outside the Springs Rescue Mission Thursday morning. Information is limited, but police did confirm a body was found. At this time, we do not know the person’s gender or any identifying information. FOX21 is at the scene and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Wanted felon discovered in Pueblo, police find him hiding in an attic

PUEBLO, Colo. — A wanted felon has been apprehended after police discovered he was hiding in a home, specifically, an attic. On Wednesday, Jan. 26, at approximately 9:25 p.m.; Pueblo Police responded to the 2600 block of S. Prairie Ave. in attempt to contact a wanted party, Casey Green Jr., 20. According to Pueblo police, […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Castle Rock, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Castle Rock, CO
Castle Rock, CO
Sports
KXRM

CSPD officers recover stolen vehicle with suspects inside

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man and woman were placed behind bars after they refused to pull over during a traffic stop, all while driving a stolen van. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), around 3:44 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to 2339 East Platte Avenue, Ace Pawn Loan, regarding a theft from a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Castle Rock Pd#Buick Lacrosse#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

KXRM

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy