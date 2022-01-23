SENIOR ALERT: Monte Hickman, age 64 has been found
UPDATE: Monte Hickman has been found. Castle Rock PD has deactivated the missing senior citizen alert Sunday around 10 a.m.
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Castle Rock Police Department Police have activated a missing senior citizen alert for 64-year-old Monte Hickman.
Hickman was last seen at Wilcox Street and Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock on Saturday at 9:10 p.m., according to Castle Rock PD.
Hickman is 5 foot, 10 inches weighing around 195 pounds with silver hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in a silver 2017 Buick Lacrosse with Colorado license plate BIRR-65.
Hickman suffers from a cognitive impairment.
If you see him, you are asked to call 911 or contact Castle Rock Police at 303-663-6100.
