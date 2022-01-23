ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Former GFRIEND Members SinB, Eunha, And Umji’s New Group VIVIZ Announces Debut Date + Drops 1st Teaser

Cover picture for the articleLast year, following GFRIEND’s official disbandment and departure from Source Music, SinB, Eunha, and Umji announced in October...

Pitchfork

Fly Anakin Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for New Madlib-Produced Song: Watch

Richmond, Virginia rapper Fly Anakin has announced his debut solo album Frank. The 17-track LP arrives March 11 via Lex and features guest appearances from Pink Siifu, Henny L.O., Big Kahuna OG, and others. Today, Anakin has shared a new song from the record called “No Dough.” Check out the Madlib-produced track below, along with a visual directed by Skyler Vander Molen.
RICHMOND, VA
kpopstarz.com

Yuehua Entertainment's New Boy Group TEMPEST Announces Debut Date and Reveals Trailers

The debut date of TEMPEST, Yuehua Entertainment's new boy group has been unveiled, together with the first trailers. Continue reading for further details. Yuehua Entertainment's New Boy Group TEMPEST Unveils Debut Date and Trailers for Two Members. On Jan. 19 at midnight KST, Yuehua Entertainment released two debut trailers for...
MOVIES
thebrag.com

SB19’s Pablo becomes second group member to drop solo track

Pinoy Pop act SB19 member Pablo has dropped a solo track titled ‘???’, making fans wonder whether a new release is on the way. Rising Pinoy Pop act SB19 member Pablo surprised his fans earlier today by dropping a new single, simply titled ‘???’. The unexpected...
MUSIC
#Gfriend#Sinb#Calendars#Viviz#Disbandment#Source Music
kpopstarz.com

VIVIZ Reveals Debut Date with 'Beam of Prism'

VIVIZ confirms its debut date in February. The trio also reveals their fan club name!. VIVIZ Reveals Official Debut Date in February with 'Beam of Prism'. On January 24, BPM Entertainment announced that VIVIZ will release their first mini-album "Beam of Prison" on February 9. Aside from that, VIVIZ's coming...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

JYP Entertainment announces debut lineup and date for NMIXX

It’s turning out to be a massive year for JYP Entertainment – the K-pop giant just announced the debut lineup for their new girl-group NMIXX. It’s turning out to be a great year for JYP Entertainment, one of K-pop’s giants. The company – which is home to acts like TWICE, ITZY, and Stray Kids – has announced the debut lineup and dates for their new girl-group, NMIXX.
WORLD
kpopstarz.com

JYP Announces New Girl Group’s Name ‘Nmixx’ – Here’s Its Meaning, Members

JYP Entertainment revealed that the name of the new girl group to be launched in February is NMIXX.Curious about its meaning? Read the article to know!. On January 26, JYP Entertainment, home to top-tier girl groups TWICE and ITZY, introduced its new girl group, NMIXX. On that day, the agency also released a teaser clip that unveiled the team's logo, through its official SNS.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Former GFriend Member Yuju Launches Solo Career With Her First Album

Résumé: Former member of the popular girl group GFriend, which disbanded last year; signed with Kang Daniel’s entertainment company Konnect Entertainment to launch her solo career. Why we care: The six-member K-pop group GFriend, which amassed a dedicated fan base known as “Buddy,” broke up after six...
MUSIC
NME

VIVIZ announce release date of debut mini-album, ‘Beam Of Prism’

Highly anticipated K-pop trio VIVIZ have announced their upcoming debut with a new teaser. At midnight KST on January 24, the girl group – comprising three former GFRIEND members, Eunha, SinB and Umji – dropped the first teaser for their much-awaited debut mini-album, titled ‘Beam of Prism’.
CELEBRITIES
kpopstarz.com

VIVIZ Confirms Debut in February

VIVIZ, where the other former members of GFriend belong, is set to re-debut in the K-Pop industry in February. The girls confirm their upcoming launch. Keep reading for more details. VIVIZ Set To Debut in February. VIVIZ is a group formed by former GFriend members SinB, Eunha, and Umji under...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
MOVIES
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes Dismisses Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 Casting Rumors

Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother is right around the corner, and the internet has been abuzz about which celebrities will be competing. Every day, a new list pops up from supposed “insiders” who claim to know all of the houseguests, typically consisting of a combination of reality stars, former athletes, and actors you may […] The post NeNe Leakes Dismisses Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 Casting Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates dies

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates has died, according to her representatives.The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with “enough patience to fill 10 ships”.Announcing her death on Instagram Headline talent agency said: “Our mighty @officialkathrynkates has passed away. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Headline Talent Agency (@headlinetalentagency)“She will always be remembered and adored in our hearts as the powerful force of nature she was.“She loved this craft and had enough patience to fill 10 ships.“A true icon. We will miss you”.Kates was also known for roles in series including Matlock and Thunder Alley as well as the Sopranos spin-off film The Many Saints Of Newark. Read More Pets at Home set for profit boost but supply chain costs increaseMan released after arrest as part of investigation into Mark Hall killingMan arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill following police operation
CELEBRITIES

