In 2011, Afrojack and Steve Aoki released one of the scene’s most iconic tracks, “No Beef,” and it’s now received some fresh remixes. Turn back the clock over a decade in the dance music scene and you’ll find that while some things have remained the same, many are starkly different. Festival stages have become larger than life, a wide array of genres have swung in and out of popularity, and the crowds have become more massive than ever before. But there’s something special about that era of the scene when EDM was beginning to boom in popularity and many tracks that stood tall then, like “No Beef,” still hold their ground to this day.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO