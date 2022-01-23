ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett Hedlund ‘arrested for public intoxication’

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28MPsv_0dtW5d2W00

Friday Night Lights star Garrett Hedlund has reportedly been arrested for public intoxication.

The actor was apprehended by police in Franklin County, Tennessee on Saturday night (22 January), according to a report in TMZ .

The publication reports that Hedlund’s bail was set at $2,100 for the misdemeanour arrest.

As well as playing Don Billingsley in the hit college football drama, Hedlund  is also known for his roles in films such as Tron: Legacy and Mudbound .

Recent reports claimed that he separated from his partner, the actor Emma Roberts, weeks ago. The couple had been dating since 2019, and share a son together, who was born in December 2020.

The 37-year-old actor is also currently being sued for negligence by a mother and her daughter who allege that he was responsible for a head-on vehicle collision in LA back in January 2020.

The lawsuit claims that Hedlund “knew he was drinking to the point of severe intoxication before getting behind the wheel of his Jeep, a large ad heavy Sport Utility Vehicle”.

Hedlund was previously arrested and charged with a DUI after the incident. After pleading no contest in February 2020, he was placed on a three-year probation.

The Independent has contacted Hedlund’s representative for comment.

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.

