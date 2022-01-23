ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

I tested a wildly popular foundation to see if it’s worth the hype. Here’s what I found

By BestReviews, Sian Babish
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HzBB4_0dtW5c9n00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

As much as I love shopping for colorful makeup products, I dedicate a fair amount of time to finding a foundation in the right shade and finish. More often than not, I compromise on one or the other. I’ve longed for that second-skin effect that looks and feels natural, especially during photo-heavy events.

I’d heard good things about Too Faced Born This Way Foundation , and when I learned that it’s infused with hyaluronic acid — an ingredient my skin responds well to — I decided to see whether it lives up to the hype for a flawless finish. Here’s what happened when I used it in place of my other foundations for a couple of months.

What is Too Faced Born This Way?

Too Faced Born This Way is a liquid foundation that offers medium-to-full coverage. It promises to be virtually undetectable on skin, leaving a flawless yet natural finish.

The oil-free, non-comedogenic formula is infused with nourishing ingredients that keep skin soft, protected and moisturized. Coconut water boosts skin’s hydration, while alpine rose has a rejuvenating effect. Hyaluronic acid — the gem of the formula, in my opinion — gives skin a silky-smooth finish that looks as soft as it feels.

It claims to be photo-friendly, and it actually delivered on its promise. It didn’t take more than a few selfies and holiday family photos to discover that there was no flashback effect. Born This Way didn’t oxidize like other foundations I’ve used. This meant that there was no yellowish undertone to my face in the photos either, which was relieving.

How Too Faced Born This Way Foundation works

I used Born This Way as part of my everyday makeup routine, which usually includes primer, concealer, blush and highlighter.

I experimented with a few different application tools and had the most success using a foundation brush with synthetic bristles. To even it out, I dabbed my face with a makeup sponge — a crucial final step that transformed my look into the sought-after natural finish.

Born This Way stays put for several hours, but like most foundations, it’s not completely transfer-proof. Fortunately, this was easily remedied with setting powder or setting spray. After that, the foundation and rest of my makeup held strong for the better part of a day. I was surprised that even after being in the rain or sweating, there was no patchiness that required major touch-ups.

What you need to know before purchasing Born This Way Foundation

Born This Way is a gentle, water-based formula suitable for most skin types. However, it contains a few ingredients that may irritate some wearers, including aluminum and dimethicone.

Because the foundation comes in a pump bottle, it’s easy to dispense without making a mess. However, as you reach the bottom, it may prove challenging to pump foundation up the bottle.

Primer and setting products are non-negotiable with Born This Way, at least for me. That’s not to say that the foundation doesn’t live up to its promised wear time. It certainly does, but these products took the overall flawless look to the next level, especially during photo ops.

Where to buy Too Faced Born This Way Foundation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWhzY_0dtW5c9n00

Too Faced Born This Way Foundation retails for $40 at Ulta , Sephora and Macy’s . It’s available in over 30 shades.

Shop Now

Other products worth considering

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YTg6O_0dtW5c9n00

Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Concealer

Maximize coverage over blemishes and dark spots with Born This Way Concealer, which borrows some of the foundation’s best attributes. It has a tapered sponge tip for precision application.

Sold by Ulta , Sephora and Macy’s

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qrWWv_0dtW5c9n00

Maybelline Dream Radiant Liquid Foundation

This affordable foundation is infused with hyaluronic acid and collagen to give skin a radiant finish. The breathable formula, which offers medium-to-full coverage, is suitable for all skin types.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L22cx_0dtW5c9n00

MAC Extra Dimension Blush

MAC’s versatile blush adds the ideal flush with a subtle glow. The long-wearing formula can be applied wet or dry, and comes in nine shades.

Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

Shop Now

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Curious about what all the fuss is about with Anastasia Beverly Hills beauty products? Here’s what I found in testing

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. I’ve always admired Anastasia Beverly Hills for its contribution to the world of brow products. This year, I decided to see whether one of the company’s products could tame what I affectionately refer to as “the unruly duo” on my forehead.  I was in for a surprise: […]
MAKEUP
WWLP

January 27 is Chocolate Cake Day. Here’s everything you need to celebrate all year long

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If chocolate cake is one of your favorite sweet treats, you’ll be thrilled to know that there’s a holiday that’s set aside to honor the delicious delicacy. January 27th is National Chocolate Cake Day, and whether you’re celebrating day-of or year-round, any time is a perfect time […]
RECIPES
WWLP

Why you should get a head start on your Valentine’s Day shopping this year

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When should I start shopping for Valentine’s Day? Valentine’s Day is a few weeks away, but it’s a good idea to start your shopping now. Not only will you bypass the crowds, but retailers are offering deep discounts on top products that may have piqued the recipient’s interest […]
SHOPPING
WOWK 13 News

I tried the cult-favorite Tatcha Water Cream. Here’s what I thought.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to skincare, I’ve always felt the most important investment is in a quality moisturizer, for a multitude of reasons, but it’s been a challenge finding one that works under my makeup. Tatcha Water Cream has generated plenty of hype over the past couple of […]
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macy#Born This Way Foundation#Dry Skin#Bestreviews
StyleCaster

I Can’t Stop Watching Eva Longoria Test Drugstore Mascaras — Here’s Her Fave

Drugstore beauty products have gotten even better over the past few years and some of our favorites even viral higher-end versions. Drugstore mascara is especially good, which is why we were excited to see Eva Longoria testing affordable mascara on TikTok. Of course, the actor is a L’Oréal Paris spokesperson so all the mascara is from L’Oréal, but you can tell she’s incredibly honest about what she loves and doesn’t like as much as she walks you through the OGs and the new launches. And we love her for it. There’s no filter or lash photoshop with Longoria’s review. She’s just...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

I Have Sensitive Skin — Here's What I Always Look For in a Moisturizer

A few months ago, I took a trip and forgot to toss my favorite moisturizer in my cosmetics bag. This was a rather frustrating packing slip-up because I have sensitive skin and am very particular about the types of skin-care products I put on my face. I was also dealing with some dry patches, so moisturizer was crucial for getting them to go away quickly.
SKIN CARE
Byrdie

Basma Beauty's Foundation Sticks Are Worth the Hype

We put the Basma Beauty Foundation Stick to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. The beauty community on TikTok and Instagram has been buzzing for months about one product: Basma Beauty's Foundation Sticks. Countless reviews have come across my feed—all of them praising the 40 shade range, buildable coverage, and buttery feel of the sticks. Naturally, my curiosity was piqued, and I immediately went down a rabbit hole to learn more about the brand. Basma Beauty is the brainchild of Basma Hameed, a paramedical scar camouflage artist who drew upon a childhood experience to create her makeup line.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Glossier’s solid you perfume has been relaunched – here’s how it compares to the eau de parfum

If you’ve ever walked past someone in the street and thought “god, they smell amazing” but can’t quite put your finger on why, we’d wager they were wearing a spritz of Glossier’s you.The cult fragrance, launched by the brand in 2017, fast became one of the coolest scents to be smelt wearing, but not for the reasons you might expect. Far from being instantly recognisable, the challenge with describing Glossier you is that it – intentionally – smells a little different on everyone, hence the name.Much like Glossier’s fuss-free make-up, this perfume is designed to enhance, not disguise, working with...
MAKEUP
The Independent

We tried Caroline Hirons’s famous skincare routine – here’s how it went

How to even define your skin type is a challenge in itself. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed with the sheer level of often contradictory information and the amount of products being sold to us. Newbie or skincare junkie, it’s difficult to find what will work for you.While the demand for make-up has plummeted during the pandemic, skincare interest is on the rise. Just three-months into staying at home searches for skincare rose by 100 per cent on Google Trends, and maskne – mask acne – became a genuine concern. In other words: all of us are prioritising our skin right...
SKIN CARE
WKRG

Curious in adding Sonos to your home? I tested four of their most popular models to find out what’s right for you

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. I set up a Sonos sound system, and here’s how it works. Sonos has been manufacturing audio equipment since 2002, and the company is well regarded in the industry for their high-quality sound and sleek-looking speakers. These days, all of their models offer some level of smart functionality and wirelessly connect to each other and other devices.
ELECTRONICS
StyleCaster

Fans Think Kanye Did Julia Fox’s Makeup for Paris Fashion Week But We’ve Got the Real Tea on the Wild Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I have an important question: since when is Kanye a makeup artist? I must have missed the memo but according to his girlfriend, Julia Fox, he’s her “fave makeup artist.” Fox’s makeup got progressively more dramatic at Paris Fashion Week and it had fans wondering who was behind the dark, heavy cat-eyes. It’s a big departure from her usual looks — well, before she met Kanye. Fox shared a snap of the rapper doing her makeup, so we know he...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Frankie Shop’s quilted jacket is named the hottest product: These are the best high street dupes you need

It’s been impossible to scroll through Instagram in recent weeks without the same quilted khaki coat (£245, Thefrankieshop.com), which comes courtesy of New York-based retailer The Frankie Shop, popping up on our feeds.Costing £245, the Teddy jacket has become an instant cult classic and, despite the steep price tag, the brand has hardly been able to keep it in stock.So it comes as no surprise that it’s just been named “the hottest product in the world” by global fashion shopping platform, Lyst, in its latest report that identifies the brands and products that are hot right now.The Lyst Index takes...
APPAREL
thecut.com

Here’s What a Metaverse Rave Is Like, I Guess

At 6 a.m., while the rest of us were just waking up or still sound asleep in our analog beds, the residents of Decentraland, a metaverse-esque virtual-reality platform, were partying their digital asses off. Kind of. “This is the #metaverse … A live rave happening right now,” read a recent...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WAVY News 10

How to make sure you’re buying real KN95 masks

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While the CDC states, “any mask is better than no mask,” you want to wear the most protective mask you can. You also want to know for sure what you are wearing. A false sense of security could put you in a situation where you unknowingly expose yourself […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWLP

WWLP

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy