Steelers 2022 NFL draft Top 9 prospects: Non-quarterback edition

 5 days ago
When it comes to the sheer volume of NFL draft conversation coming over the next few months, you will see the Pittsburgh Steelers linked to pretty much every eligible quarterback on the board.

So we decided for our first Top 10 prospects list, there will be no quarterbacks on the list. You know all the big names and we will dedicate plenty of time to all of them. But for now, here are the 9 best non-quarterbacks for the Steelers to consider in the first round.

1-C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum is the proverbial golden goose for the Steelers in the first round. A generational talent at center, he would be the perfect addition to the offensive line as this team rebuilds.

2-DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

In a down class of defensive tackles, DeMarvin Leal shines. He’s the ideal physical type for the Steelers who love to have guys who can play inside and outside and his ability to penetrate and disrupt in the backfield makes him perfect for where Pittsburgh needs to improve.

3-WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Despite the stats, Diontae Johnson really doesn’t fit the mold of a true No. 1 receiver. Whoever is playing quarterback for the Steelers needs that type of weapon and there aren’t many who do it better than Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson.

4-DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

If the Steelers opt for less athleticism and more power, Georgia’s Jordan Davis would be optimal, even over Leal. He’s not a three-down defensive tackle but when he’s on the field he just swallows up blockers.

5-WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

The same argument for Wilson applies to his former Ohio State teammate Chris Olave. Olave is a ridiculously skilled route runner and so dynamic after the catch, he, like Wilson is destined for stardom in the NFL.

6-OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

If you haven’t heard of Trevor Penning yet, you will. A case can be made he’s the best offensive tackle prospect in the draft when you consider his experience, positional versatility and all-around skill set aside from Alabama’s Evan Neal.

7-CB Roger McCreary, Auburn

Auburn’s Roger McCreary is part of a group of three cornerbacks who are well ahead of the rest of this class. McCreary is a magnet in coverage and has enough athleticism to work against bigger targets. Free agency might decimate the Steelers cornerback depth chart, making cornerback a top need.

8-OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

If protecting the quarterback is your goal, Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross is the guy. If Cross played stronger in run support or with more of a nasty streak, he’d be higher on this list but he is definitely the best pass-blocking left tackle in this draft.

9-LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Despite multiple moves, the Steelers still haven’t found a way to replace Ryan Shazier. I’m not prepared to say Utah’s Devin Lloyd has that type of speed and athleticism but he would certainly be an upgrade over any guy Pittsburgh has at inside linebacker right now, aside from a fully healthy Devin Bush.

Sports
