'Justice for Lauren' - Marchers say they want answers in Bridgeport death probe

There was a big turnout in Bridgeport for a march in memory of Lauren Smith-Fields.

The family of the slain 23-year-old told News 12 last month that they were outraged by the “inadequate” response shown by the Bridgeport Police Department.

Darnell Crosland, the family’s attorney, says she died after a date with an older man whom she met on the dating app Bumble.

According to the timeline created by Crosland’s investigator, Smith-Fields began to feel ill on Saturday, Dec. 11. The older man "laid with her fully clothed with no intercourse, even though a used condom was found by the family in the trash."

Crosland says the next day, the man found Smith-Fields “bleeding from her nose and mouth, called 911 and Lauren was pronounced dead.”

Smith-Field’s family have criticized the way the police have handled the man’s possible role in her death, saying he should have been detained for questioning. They asked police why he was not detained and say they were told, “There is nothing to investigate. He seems like a nice guy.”

Smith-Fields’ mother, Shantell Fields, says they felt they were dealt with “dismissively” and told to stop calling.

City Councilwoman Michelle Small, says today is important to show support for Lauren's mom and other family members.

“I am a mom also and I can't imagine what she is going through as a mother…I only have one daughter and I wouldn't want to be in her situation," she said.

“If all lives matter, that can only exist and be true if the lives of young Black women like Lauren Smith-Fields matter,” said Crosland. “That's why we're marching, because the valuation they've placed on this family is unacceptable."

The city is not commenting on the pending litigation, though officials have said the initial investigation is now under review.

Smith-Fields would have turned 24 years old today.