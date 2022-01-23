20 of the best movies set in winter weather

There is a lot of diverse styles of music hitting the stage in the coming week at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. This Friday finds Sublime tribute group, Santeria, doing a 7 p.m. performance, but the best part of the show just might be the opening set by NWI indie-rockers Stop.Drop.Rewind, a band that made my "Tom's Top 10 Best Regional Releases of 2021" list last week with their excellent new CD release, "Heavy Love." S.D.R. are scheduled to perform a Weezer tribute set for this show. Here's hoping they treat the audience to something from their own album, like maybe "Air Quotes," a song getting them lots of attention right now. Tickets $10 advance/$15 at door.
