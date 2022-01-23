ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

20 of the best movies set in winter weather

By Jacob Osborn, Stacker
NWI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are 20 great movies set in winter weather. Get the...

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NWI.com

The 50 best mockumentary movies

Stacker looks at the best mockumentaries of all time, using IMDb data to track the concept’s cinematic history and spotlight the genre’s most successful examples. Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!
MOVIES
Space.com

Best space movies

The best space movies are beautiful manifestations of human curiosity, because for as long as humans have been around, they have always looked up towards the stars and wondered what mysteries they contained. The heavenly bodies – planets, stars, sun, and moon – have inspired countless tales and legends throughout human history.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Watch on Cineuropa: Seven great European indie movies set around winter time

Today, Cineuropa presents a curated selection of seven European features (for rent and for sale). Our exclusive line-up, spanning comedies, dramas, musical and thrillers, offers some of the best hidden gems set during winter time and released during the 2010s. There’s something for all tastes!. These titles are brought...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sony Pictures Picks Up Mark Wahlberg Movie ‘Father Stu’, Sets Easter Weekend Release

Sony Pictures has acquired global rights to Rosalind Ross’ feature directorial debut Father Stu, starring and produced by Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg. Written by Ross, the film follows the true-life story of boxer-turned-priest, Father Stuart Long, whose journey from self-destruction to redemption inspired countless people along the way. Sony has set a theatrical release of Father Stu for Good Friday, April 15. The move comes in the wake of MGM/UAR’s Thirteen Lives shifting from Easter weekend to Nov. 18. Father Stu will be opening on a weekend where Warner Bros has Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Oscar winner Mel Gibson and Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver, and Teresa Ruiz...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Home Entertainment
Indy100

Weatherman appears to fart on live TV and people are shocked

A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral. While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Explains How ‘Little House on Prairie’ Star Michael Landon Inspired Him

“Ozark” star Jason Bateman got his start in the industry very early on, by starring in “Little House on the Prairie” at just 12 years old. He played James Cooper Ingalls, the second adopted son of Charles and Caroline Ingalls. Bateman starred in 21 episodes of the hit series between 1981 and 1982. During that time, he learned from Michael Landon how to balance multiple roles on a film or television set.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Peter Dinklage Slams Disney’s Planned Live-Action Remake Of ‘Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs’

Peter Dinklage, the Game of Thrones actor currently starring in the feature film Cyrano, slammed plans for a Disney live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, telling podcaster Marc Maron that the project is “f*cking backwards.” Disney’s latest adaptation of the classic 1938 animated film is set to star West Side Story actror Rachel Zegler as Snow White, Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Andrew Burnap as a newly created male lead character. “I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White,” Dinklage said on Maron’s WTF podcast yesterday. “You’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f*cking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. What the f*ck are you doing man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox?” The planned remake will feature original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and is expected to go into production in the UK this spring.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Mortal Kombat’ Sequel in the Works With ‘Moon Knight’ Screenwriter Jeremy Slater

A “Mortal Kombat” sequel is in the works at Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema. Jeremy Slater, best known for the Disney Plus Marvel series “Moon Knight,” has been tapped to write the screenplay. Warner Bros. and New Line had quietly been looking to develop other installments in its “Mortal Kombat” universe, but plans for a follow-up film had not been official until Slater had been hired to pen the script. The first “Mortal Kombat,” a martial arts-inspired adaptation of the popular video game, opened in theaters and on HBO Max last April. Despite mixed reviews, the R-rated movie still managed to generate...
MOVIES
Itemlive.com

Bass: The decline of the cooking show

One of my favorite hobbies is cooking. It’s a relaxing and exciting pastime that brings people together and allows you to think outside the box.    For me, the spark that The post Bass: The decline of the cooking show appeared first on Itemlive.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Picture Predictions

With Cannes and the fall festivals in the rearview, the 2021-2022 season brought a feast, as studios (finally!) unleashed their best stuff for the big screen. But the new box office isn’t the old box office, and with less time in theaters, movies don’t have the same cultural impact. Movies with big budgets and established stars are adapting to the multi-platform universe: Studios and streamers spent heavily on costly spectacles that were often available online at the same time as theaters, or shortly after release. Did that make a day-and-date sci-fi epic like “Dune” feel less special? That is the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Flexes Its Power Ahead of Fantasy-Crowded 2022

There were no elves, dwarfs or hobbits shown — not even a few crumbs of lembas bread. And yet, Amazon’s teaser video Jan. 19 revealing the mere title of its upcoming The Lord of the Rings TV series managed to rack up an estimated social reach of 1 billion impressions and trended in markets worldwide on Twitter and YouTube, the studio claims. “To already see this much enthusiasm for the series is incredible and gets us even more excited for what we’ll be sharing with fans in the near future,” says Ukonwa Ojo, global CMO of Prime Video and Amazon Studios. The show’s...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘West Side Story,’ ‘No Time to Die’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Among Cinema Audio Society Nominations

The Cinema Audio Society (CAS) has announced the nominations for the 58th Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for 2022, as well as the Outstanding Product Nominations. Among the films, TV shows and animated features nominated are “West Side Story,” “Dune,” “No Time to Die,” “Mare of Easttown,” “Succession” and “Encanto.” As previously announced, Paul Massey will receive the CAS Career Achievement Award, and Ridley Scott will receive the CAS Filmmaker Award. The awards are designed to educate and inform audiences that effective sound is achieved by a creative, artistic and technical blending of diverse sound elements. “This year’s nominees display incredible...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Percy Jackson’ Series a Go at Disney+

Percy Jackson is getting a new life at Disney+. The streaming platform has given a series order to Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on author Rick Riordan’s best-selling series of novels. The project has been in development since May 2020. “The wait is over, demigods,” Riordan said in a video announcing the series pickup. “I am thrilled to be the first to tell you that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is really, truly, and for sure coming to your screens.” Disney’s 20th Television is producing the Disney Branded Television series. The studio was also behind a pair of movies based on the...
TV SERIES
NWI.com

Casino Scene: The probability of hitting a slot jackpot is constant

There’s a question that has been haunting slot players ever since "one-armed bandits" were invented: "Would the jackpot that somebody just won at the machine I was playing a minute ago have been mine if I had just stayed there?" The answer is simple: You may have hit the...
GAMBLING
NWI.com

Local Scene: Diverse sounds abound this week at Art Theater

There is a lot of diverse styles of music hitting the stage in the coming week at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. This Friday finds Sublime tribute group, Santeria, doing a 7 p.m. performance, but the best part of the show just might be the opening set by NWI indie-rockers Stop.Drop.Rewind, a band that made my "Tom's Top 10 Best Regional Releases of 2021" list last week with their excellent new CD release, "Heavy Love." S.D.R. are scheduled to perform a Weezer tribute set for this show. Here's hoping they treat the audience to something from their own album, like maybe "Air Quotes," a song getting them lots of attention right now. Tickets $10 advance/$15 at door.
HOBART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy