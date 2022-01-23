ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Packer Confirms ‘Girls Trip 2’ Is ‘Officially Underway’ With Original Cast Returning

By lizsmith23
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago

According to producer Will Packer, Girls Trip 2 is in the works.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTxBH_0dtW3vtc00
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

During his appearance Friday on Good Morning America, Will Packer announced there’s a sequel to the 2017 comedy, Girls Trip, which starred Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Can’t we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend? I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at GMA: the Girls Trip 2 sequel, we are underway,” he said during the broadcast. “We are absolutely in the stages, the ladies are in, I just talked to the director.

“We are underway with Girls Trip 2, and now it’s just about what kind of trip do we take, right?” Packer added. “Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them? That’s what we got to figure out.”

The original film tells the story of four college girlfriends reuniting after the trials and tribulations of adulthood have kept them apart for so long. They pack their bags and meet in New Orleans for the Essence Festival, good drinks, good D and a good time.

The movie, which turns five this summer, was written by “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver based on a story from the pair and Erica Rivinoja.

Girls Trip quickly became a critical and financial success thanks to its star studded cast and amazing writers, directors and producers.

Not only did the film make a significant earning of over $140 million with a $19 million dollar budget. They also took home several awards including two NAACP Image Awards, an MTV Movie Award, and two Black Reel Awards.

Over the years there has been a lot of talk on the making of a sequel but nothing was ever confirmed. In May 2019, Queen Latifah said she was interested in another movie and claimed the cast and crew were “down” and “just waiting for a script.”

“I’ve been throwing Rio [de Janeiro] from the beginning … definitely down with South Africa too,” Latifah said of bringing their antics overseas.

Then in March 2020, Tiffany Haddish revealed that she and her “Flossy Posse” costars met to brainstorm a potential Girls Trip 2.

After much anticipation our requests for a sequel has been granted and we can’t wait! Are you excited for a Girls Trip 2? Let us know who your favorite character is below!

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Will Packer
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Kenya Barris
#Black Reel Awards#Naacp Image Awards#Girls Trip 2#Good Morning America#Gma#Mtv Movie Award
