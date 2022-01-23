Even More Snow For Buffalo and WNY Tomorrow

TODAY: Snow is continuing to fall across the area. About a half inch has fallen in Greene County with a few tenths of an inch in other areas, said Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney. We’ll see cloudy skies with a few breaks in the clouds arriving late in the day. A passing snow flurry is possible, otherwise dry conditions are expected. Temperatures will be nearly steady through the day. Afternoon temperatures will likely only be in the 20s with wind chills in the single digits to teens. It will be very cold again tonight with lows around 5 degrees in Dayton, but as cold as -2 across the northern Miami Valley. Wind chills in the -5 to -10 degree range overnight.

GREENE COUNTY, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO