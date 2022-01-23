ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlothian, VA

Driver smashes SUV into Midlothian Patient First

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of a GMC SUV crashed into the front of a Midlothian Patient First in the early morning hours Sunday.

Chesterfield County Police were joined at the scene by Forest View Rescue Squad and the Chesterfield Fire Department.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcZ40_0dtW3abb00
    Photo Courtesy of CARTER KILLORN
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zawEk_0dtW3abb00
    Photo Courtesy of CARTER KILLORN
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FFhhd_0dtW3abb00
    Photo Courtesy of CARTER KILLORN
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14T6Cy_0dtW3abb00
    Photo Courtesy of CARTER KILLORN
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40FLOG_0dtW3abb00
    Photo Courtesy of CARTER KILLORN
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NjYZc_0dtW3abb00
    Photo Courtesy of CARTER KILLORN
  • Photo Courtesy of CARTER KILLORN
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bMSVJ_0dtW3abb00
    Photo Courtesy of Commonwealth Media Group, Percell Jackson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QMREL_0dtW3abb00
    Photo Courtesy of Commonwealth Media Group, Percell Jackson
  • Photo Courtesy of Commonwealth Media Group, Percell Jackson

The destruction at the scene shows major damage to the exterior walls and front door of the Patient First at 8110 Midlothian Turnpike, the front end of a GMC SUV and the rear end of a Richmond Police vehicle. Debris can also be seen spread out along the road on Midlothian Turnpike.

Police cars on scene are shown blocking off a portion of the turnpike to through traffic.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1chWKb_0dtW3abb00
    Photo by Tim Corley
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fHOPF_0dtW3abb00
    Photo by Tim Corley
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYAGr_0dtW3abb00
    Photo by Tim Corley

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.

Zara Gardner
4d ago

Never have I seen so many pics for a car crash story in Richmond Area on this NewsBreak App. The police officer did not look happy that his pic was being taken or videoed. I understand that's the media's job. But letting the public know WHY this happened is their job as well. But I guess they got more pictures than answers.

