ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Connecticut teacher accused of leaving children home alone while she spent weekend in Florida

By Nexstar Media Wire, Isabella Gentile
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NUhua_0dtW3UG700

WATERTOWN, Conn. ( WTNH ) – A Connecticut woman has been accused of leaving two children home alone for two days and two nights, according to police.

Kerry Lyn Caviasca was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with two counts each of risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment.

Caviasca allegedly left the children, who are both under 12 years old, home alone while she went out of state, police said.

The arrest warrant claims Caviasca’s former husband learned she had possibly left the children home from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2021, and that they missed school on Nov. 22 with unexcused absences.

Video shows Ohio cafeteria monitor allegedly force 9-year-old to eat from trash

According to the warrant, he had allegedly asked the children if they were left alone that weekend and said both children denied it, but he felt they were not being honest with him. The man then allegedly gained access to a cell phone and located several dozen texts between Caviasca and the children during that time.

Some of the texts from Nov. 21 include Caviasca allegedly telling the children to stay downstairs and to eat candy when they asked about what they were having for dinner.

Her former husband said he sent his father to the residence, according to the warrant, but he wasn’t able to speak with anyone. One of the texts from the children to Caviasca around the same time allegedly said “…do you know about the car that was at the house and someone knocked on the door,” to which she replied, “no I don’t.”

According to the warrant, Caviasca told police she had gone to Florida for the weekend but claimed the children were left under the supervision of her brother. Police say they spoke with her brother’s employer who said he had been at work on all three days.

How long does omicron last on surfaces and in the air?

School officials have confirmed Caviasca is a teacher at Waterbury Public Schools. She is currently on leave due to the allegations.

“Waterbury Public Schools has been informed of a pending allegation regarding a Waterbury Public School staff member. The alleged actions do not represent the values of our district. The teacher has been placed on leave while the District conducts an investigation.”

Waterbury Public Schools

Caviasca was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Jan. 25.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Waterbury, CT
State
Florida State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Watertown, CT
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
FOX59

IMPD investigating deadly west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Thursday on the city’s west side. It happened in the 200 block of Bertha Court, where officers responded on a report of a person shot. Police say an adult male was located with at least one gunshot wound. It’s believed that […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indiana reports 3,013 hospitalizations, 104 additional COVID-19 deaths and 12,230 new cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 3,013 people hospitalized with COVID-19 along with 104 additional deaths and 12,230 new cases in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 30.7% with a rate of 45.8% positive for unique individuals. The omicron variant is dominant in Indiana, according […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for missing 15-year-old girl from Corydon

UPDATE — The Silver Alert for the missing teen has been canceled, authorities say she was found safe. ——————————————————————————————————————– HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Friday. Police said she has not been seen since Jan. 21 at approximately 11:11 p.m. […]
CORYDON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtnh#Omicron#Waterbury Public Schools
FOX59

Security concerns raised after near riot and ambush at new Marion County Adult Detention Center

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal and his staff told more than two dozen Marion County judges Thursday that twice this week inmates were poised to riot or ambush sheriff’s deputies at the county’s new Adult Detention Center. Forestal and the judges met in an hour-long video conference to discuss logistical, security and operational […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Lawrence Police Chief retires, familiar face set to take his place

LAWRENCE, Ind. — The top man in the Lawrence Police Department is heading toward a career change. After six years, Police Chief David Hofmann is stepping aside. ”It’s a little surreal, as you might imagine,” Hofmann said. “I’ve been in law enforcement for 27 years.” After 20 years with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Hofmann […]
LAWRENCE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

UPDATE: IMPD finds vehicle suspected in deadly hit and run

UPDATE: IMPD announced via Twitter that the vehicle had been located. INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives released an image of a red pickup truck IMPD is searching for in connection with a hit and run that left a driver dead and another person in critical condition. They have asked for information about a red Dodge Ram with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy’s Unsolved: Crime reduction efforts continue 2 years after employee killed during robbery at Subway

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday marked two years since a Subway restaurant employee was shot and killed while working at a shopping plaza near E. 75th St. and Shadeland Avenue on Indianapolis’ northeast side. Investigators were quick to release surveillance photos of three masked, armed suspects, calling on the community to help identify them for their alleged […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 woman in critical condition after south side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition on the south side of Indy Thursday morning. Police responded to the 5100 block of Southgreen Drive (near E. Thompson Rd. and S. East St.) for a reported shooting around 4:15 a.m. IMPD confirms a woman was found with an apparent […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Alabama executes Matthew Reeves despite intellectual disability

ATMORE, Ala (WIAT) – The State of Alabama has executed Matthew Reeves, an intellectually disabled Black man, for the 1996 murder of Willie Johnson in Dallas County. He was pronounced dead at 9:24 p.m., according to a prison official. Reeves’ execution had been set for 6 p.m. but was delayed while the U.S. Supreme Court considered […]
ALABAMA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy