Senate Bill 46, which is Governor Noem’s bill to protect fairness in women’s sports, passed the House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday by a vote of 11-2. The bill prohibits transgender women and girls from participating in school sports leagues that match their gender identity. The bill quickly passed on the Senate side last week. Governor Noem has aggressively pushed the bill this year. Opponents say that it alienates and bullies transgender students and exposes schools to legal action for a political cause that has not been an issue in South Dakota.

