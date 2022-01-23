ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Packers problem that could drive Aaron Rodgers out of Green Bay

By Greg Joyce
 4 days ago

Aaron Rodgers’ future is up in the air after Saturday night, both for the Packers and the NFL.

But if the controversial star quarterback does keep playing, it’s hard to see it happening in Green Bay.

“I don’t want to be a part of a rebuild if I’m going to keep playing,” the 38-year-old Rodgers told reporters after the Packers fell to the 49ers 13-10 in the NFC divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

The Packers enter the offseason projected to be $44.8 million over the salary cap for next season, according to ESPN, which is the second-highest deficit in the NFL behind only the Saints.

That number doesn’t even include Rodgers’ favorite receiver, either, as Davante Adams is set to become a free agent and will earn a hefty cap hit — either through a new contract or a franchise tag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BMkbJ_0dtW2ovY00
Aaron Rodgers’ future is uncertain after the top-seeded Packers were upset by the 49ers in Green Bay on Jan. 22, 2022.

The Packers’ challenging cap situation makes it no guarantee they will be able to field as good of a team as they did this season.

“That’s a fair question — definitely one I’ve thought about,” Rodgers said. “But there are a lot of decisions to be made and key players … So many guys’ contracts are up or on the brink or salary-cap stuff, so lot of decisions to be made.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRhA3_0dtW2ovY00
Aaron Rodgers looks up during the second half of the Packers’ loss to the 49ers on Jan. 22, 2022.

If Rodgers decides he is done with the Packers — which he said he would determine before free agency begins in March — he could ask for a trade or retire. He currently has a $46.4 million cap hit for 2022 after the Packers restructured his contract last summer following an offseason of uncertainty regarding his future in Green Bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BgZIR_0dtW2ovY00
Aaron Rodgers heads up the tunnel at Lambeau Field after the Packers’ NFC Divisional Round loss to the 49ers on Jan. 22, 2022.

Now, after an early playoff exit, Rodgers’ future hangs in the balance again.

“I’m still super competitive, still know I can play at a high level, so it’s going to be a tough decision,” Rodgers said. “I have a lot of things to weigh in the coming weeks.”

