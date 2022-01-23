Fragrance in the Landscape

JACOB's ready-to-wear fragrance line just launched, with three timeless scents—Classique, Joie de Vivre, and Very Chic. The Classique scent is a staple, "like a white shirt." The formula is powerfully infused with a sparkling pink peppercorn, a touch of citrus, and a "delicate bouquet of peony petals and wisteria blooms." This timeless elegance is ideal for the everyday. The Joie de Vivre scent is playful and fun, for a flirty and fresh experience, and great for hot days and trips away. It combines passion fruit and pineapple, along with "iridescent freesia petals," wood, and musk. The Very Chic, on the other hand, is intoxicating and bewitching. Combining tangerine, exotic mango, sweet amethyst plum, and intense vanilla, this variation is ideal for special occasions and wintertime.
