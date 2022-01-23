Fragrance in the Landscape

UT Department of Plant Sciences, and director, UT Gardens, GATOP. Perhaps one of the most graceful of all evergreens we can grow, deodar cedar (Cedrus deodara) can be a unique addition to your garden. This is one of the four known true cedars and can be a striking specimen. In the Southeast we are not able to provide it with ideal growing conditions. However, it's important with this species to think through the conditions we can provide. With a little bit of forethought and perhaps a little luck, you can be successful.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO