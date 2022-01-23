ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuolumne County, CA

Fragrance in the Landscape

By Ann Arshakuni
mymotherlode.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen planning a landscape, there are many considerations for plant selection. Adding fragrance to the yard or garden adds another positive, welcoming and inviting dimension. We all know that plant fragrance comes from flowers, but don’t forget leaves and foliage. Herbs can be a great option, with scented flowers and leaves....

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

Related
lewisherald.com

A Bold Landscape Statement

UT Department of Plant Sciences, and director, UT Gardens, GATOP. Perhaps one of the most graceful of all evergreens we can grow, deodar cedar (Cedrus deodara) can be a unique addition to your garden. This is one of the four known true cedars and can be a striking specimen. In the Southeast we are not able to provide it with ideal growing conditions. However, it's important with this species to think through the conditions we can provide. With a little bit of forethought and perhaps a little luck, you can be successful.
AGRICULTURE
TrendHunter.com

Fragrance Inspired Wallpapers

Diptyque's new wallpaper collection pays homage to the brand's three founders: Christiana Montadre-Gautrot, Desmond Knox-Leet, and Yves Coueslant. During the brand's early years, it produced eclectic textiles for upholstery purposes. Thus, the brand's new range of wallpapers marks its return to the home decor industry. The wallpaper collection uses some...
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Clean Nature-Inspired Home Fragrances

Pura and Unify Co. collaborated on a new range of earthy home fragrances. The smart home fragrance technology company, Pura, partnered with Unify Co. to celebrate their like-mindedness and bring consumers a clean line of fragrance options to revitalize the home. The collection is inspired by Unify Co.'s trademark scents,...
LIFESTYLE
Design Milk

Fragrance Brand Diptyque Launches Its First Wallpaper Collection

Today we have an exciting launch to share – diptyque, known for their luxury fragrances, has released its first wallpaper collection. The series of ten signature designs was pulled directly from La Maison’s archives as an homage to the brand’s three founders: Christiane Montadre-Gautrot, Desmond Knox-Leet, and Yves Coueslant. The early days of diptyque produced eclectic textiles for upholstery, so the collection is an organic move as the brand continues to move back in the direction of home decor.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
Tuolumne County, CA
Tuolumne County, CA
Lifestyle
theriver953.com

Sustainability Matters landscaping workshop

Sustainability Matters is holding a “Greener than Grass” virtual workshop on Sunday from 2 pm – 3:30 pm focusing on how to improve your lawn. Imagine if you didn’t have to mow your yard, it looked better, and provided food for your family. Sustainability Matters has...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

8 best reed diffusers: Relaxing fragrances to help you focus and unwind

Reed diffusers might only spring to mind when you need a birthday present for the mother-in-law, but you’ll be doing them a great disservice.A diffuser offers a more subdued scent than a candle, but unlike candles you can leave them to their own devices, meaning you get in from work and walk into a pleasant smelling living room. Plus, you can adjust the volume of scent by adding or removing the wooden reeds as desired.If you can’t seem to smell them, don’t despair, your diffuser might just need relocating. “It’s always a good idea to try them in another spot...
LIFESTYLE
Photofocus

Focusing on details in landscape photography

Details. Most landscape photographers tend not to think much about the details of a scene. Personally, I’ve always found the details to be much more interesting. While I love a beautiful vista with mountains or oceans, my heart and soul seem to be more drawn to the details. Details...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bees#Flowers#Jasmine#Herbs#Fragrance#English
TrendHunter.com

Ready-to-Wear Fragrance Lines

JACOB's ready-to-wear fragrance line just launched, with three timeless scents—Classique, Joie de Vivre, and Very Chic. The Classique scent is a staple, "like a white shirt." The formula is powerfully infused with a sparkling pink peppercorn, a touch of citrus, and a "delicate bouquet of peony petals and wisteria blooms." This timeless elegance is ideal for the everyday. The Joie de Vivre scent is playful and fun, for a flirty and fresh experience, and great for hot days and trips away. It combines passion fruit and pineapple, along with "iridescent freesia petals," wood, and musk. The Very Chic, on the other hand, is intoxicating and bewitching. Combining tangerine, exotic mango, sweet amethyst plum, and intense vanilla, this variation is ideal for special occasions and wintertime.
BEAUTY & FASHION
crfashionbook.com

Finally, a Fragrance Diffuser for the Audiophiles

In a sea of basic fragrance diffusers, a truly innovative take on the classic relaxation product is a welcome sight. That’s why the new Byredo collaboration has set the Internet abuzz. The luxury fragrance brand teamed up with Ojas, an artisanal speaker and accessories brand, to create a diffuser based on the design practices behind sound systems. The resulting Byredo x Ojas product, dubbed Olfactive Stéréophonique, is a one-of-a-kind diffuser guaranteed to create a revolutionary scent and sound experience. While Olfactive Stéréophonique doesn’t create any sound itself, you can pick the music of your choice to pair with its heavenly fragrances.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Facebook
picturecorrect.com

The Landscape Photography Tripod Challenge

Whenever we stumble across a beautiful scene, it’s temtoing to keep moving around and finding unique angles. After all, it’s a good idea to change your perspective and find different compositions. But landscape photographer Nigel Danson wants to challenge that perception. The idea is to stick your camera on a tripod—and not move it. Let’s see how this helps:
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy