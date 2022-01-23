ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed announced he tested positive for COVID-19

By Jemma Stephenson, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hfhnh_0dtW2lHN00

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed tweeted Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

He says that he will be isolating for the next week but will stay engaged in city matters.

Last week, Reed had attended the 90th United States Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting earlier in the week, according to Reed's Facebook page. The conference had in attendance "150+ mayors, Congressional leaders and Biden Administration officials,” according to the group's Facebook page.

Reed says that his symptoms are mild as he is fully vaccinated and boosted.

In the tweet, he said that he had tested positive after returning from a business trip.

Jemma Stephenson is the children and education reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at jstephenson@gannett.com or 334-261-1569.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Explainer: What are NATO's next steps if Russia invades Ukraine?

BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - NATO allies are putting forces on standby and sending reinforcements to eastern Europe in response to Russia's buildup of more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders. Here are some of the dilemmas about NATO's next steps. WILL NATO COME TO UKRAINE'S DEFENCE?. Not militarily. Ukraine...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Government
Montgomery, AL
Government
Montgomery, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Health
City
Montgomery, AL
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
ABC News

Neil Young explains decision to remove music from Spotify

Spotify announced it has officially removed Neil Young's music from the streaming service as per the folk-rock legend's request because he didn't want share the platform with Joe Rogan's popular podcast, which Young accuses of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and the pandemic. "We want all the world's music and...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Covid#Gannett#Congressional#Biden Administration
CBS News

Alabama executes inmate Matthew Reeves after Supreme Court clears way

Alabama executed an inmate by lethal injection for a 1996 murder on Thursday after a divided U.S. Supreme Court sided with the state and rejected defense claims the man had an intellectual disability that cost him a chance to choose a less "torturous," yet untried, execution method. Matthew Reeves, 43,...
ALABAMA STATE
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

1K+
Followers
698
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy