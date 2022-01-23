Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry's Wife Made A Mistake Kate Middleton Has Never Committed? Sussex Couple's Criticisms To Royal Family Could Further Divide The Palace

Digging into the ins and outs of royal rules and regulations is not for the faint of heart. Like—what does Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter even mean? But this is why we have royal experts to decode the various titles, honors, and ceremonies the British royal family always seems to be taking part in. According to these scholars of monarchy-behavior, Queen Elizabeth bestowing Camilla Parker Bowles with the Order of the Garter—the highest honor for services to the monarchy—is actually quite significant. It very possibly means that Camilla will become Queen when her husband, Prince Charles, becomes King.

