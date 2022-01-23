ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry's Wife Made A Mistake Kate Middleton Has Never Committed? Sussex Couple's Criticisms To Royal Family Could Further Divide The Palace

By Jastine Mejares
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle reportedly failed to adapt to the monarchy because of this. Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been compared to each other. From their fashion and jewelry choices, parenting style, and the way they carry themselves in public, royal followers could not help but notice the differences...

In Style

Why Kate Middleton Looks So Different in Those New Palace Portraits

There's something about Kate. It's not that she looks unrecognizable in her latest portraits, taken by Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi and released by the Cambridges in celebration of the Duchess's 40th birthday earlier this week — it's more that they feel somehow revealing. Like the public is getting a glimpse of a softer side of Kate, one which typically hides behind the lacquered shell of perfect, glossy blowout.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Fury: Duke Of York Made Subtle Dig At Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Ahead Daughter Princess Eugenie's Wedding?

Prince Andrew seemingly shaded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. Prince Andrew seemingly shaded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding ahead of his daughter Princess Eugenie's big day. The Duke of York made an interview on This Morning in the run-up of the Princess of York's nuptials comparing the two big events.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Queen Elizabeth Exhausted With Her Grandson’s Antics? Monarch Allegedly Tells Duke Enough Is Enough

Prince Harry couldn't allegedly get Queen Elizabeth to help him with his security problem. Prince Harry recently shocked the royal family and his critics when he launched an investigation against the Home Office for allegedly refusing to give him security in the United Kingdom. The Duke of Sussex also revealed via his legal team that he and Meghan Markle won’t set foot in the United Kingdom until they are given the protection and security that they deserve.
CELEBRITIES
Princess Diana's Soaking Wet Hair in This Photo with Pavarotti Tells an Extraordinary Story

Princess Diana had many memorable hair moments over the years — including a rare wet look alongside Luciano Pavarotti. Photographer Anwar Hussein — whose work chronicling Diana's journey from "Shy Di" in 1980 to the confident icon she became before her tragic death in 1997 at age 36 appears in Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access, a "walk-through documentary" currently open in Chicago and Los Angeles, with New York City next — tells PEOPLE in this week's issue the story behind the rain-soaked snap.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kate Middleton Debuts Hair Change After Celebrating Her 40th Birthday

Kate Middleton is sporting a new 'do following her 40th birthday. Stepping out Wednesday for her first public outing of 2022 with her husband Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge debuted a slightly darker brunette hue and shorter hairstyle, styled in a signature blowout in a departure from her recent curly stylings. Visiting the Foundling Museum in honor of the U.K.'s first children's charity, Middleton paired her new hairstyle with a black turtleneck and pants paired with a long blue coat.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband To Be Ousted In Prince Charles, William And Andrew's Group? Duke Reportedly Not Ready To Return To The U.K. With Archie And Lilibet

Prince Harry is reportedly set to experience another heartbreak. Prince Harry is reported to be having the time of his life, together with Meghan Markle, Archie, and Lilibet, in the United States two years since his infamous Megxit. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that they decided to depart from the Firm as they want to live a more peaceful life with their children and become financially independent from the Sovereign Grant.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Royal Historians Think Camilla Parker-Bowles' Fancy New Title Means She Could Become Queen

Digging into the ins and outs of royal rules and regulations is not for the faint of heart. Like—what does Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter even mean? But this is why we have royal experts to decode the various titles, honors, and ceremonies the British royal family always seems to be taking part in. According to these scholars of monarchy-behavior, Queen Elizabeth bestowing Camilla Parker Bowles with the Order of the Garter—the highest honor for services to the monarchy—is actually quite significant. It very possibly means that Camilla will become Queen when her husband, Prince Charles, becomes King.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Will Prince Charles Remove His Sister From The Firm When He Becomes King? Royal Officially Back To Work After Isolation

Princess Anne would reportedly remain a key figure in the monarchy if Prince Charles becomes king. There is no denying that Princess Anne has become an important part of Queen Elizabeth’s record-breaking reign even if she is not the heir apparent. The Princess Royal performs official royal duties and engagements on behalf of Her Majesty.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

The One Time Kate Middleton Ranks Higher Than Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

If you’ve ever wondered where Kate Middleton stands in the British royal family, you should know that it’s far more complicated than meets the eye. According to People magazine, Middleton is expected to follow the royal family’s rules of precedence, which date back to 1595, even though she’s the future Queen Consort.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Wants To Buy A $41M Mansion In Montecito? Sussex Family’s Documentary To Be Filmed In Their New Home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children will, allegedly, appear in a documentary for Netflix. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly have big plans this year. Other than Prince Harry’s memoir, he will also be producing a documentary on the Invictus Games for Netflix. There are also reports suggesting that Prince Harry and Markle will also release new projects with Spotify on top of their other engagements.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Fury: Duke 'All Over The Place' After Meghan Markle Took A Swipe At Kate Middleton? Royal Reportedly Didn’t Want To Attend Princess Diana Statue Unveiling With Prince Harry

Prince William was reportedly "reeling" after learning about Meghan Markle's bombshell interview. Prince William, together with Kate Middleton, has been maintaining a strong front amid all the issues and controversies hounding the royal family. As a matter of fact, the father of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis was named as one of the most active members of the Firm after he managed to attend 108 of his 223 royal duties in flesh.
CELEBRITIES

