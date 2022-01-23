ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Under the Overpass

Cover picture for the articlePosting two different images here. One was taken with the...

Robb Report

Watch: This Flying Car Is Now Officially Certified to Hit the Skies

It’s official: Klein Vision’s futuristic flying car has been given the green light. The simply named AirCar was recently awarded an official Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority, after completing 70 hours of rigorous testing. The hybrid vehicle—part aircraft, part car—successfully executed more than 200 takeoffs and landings that were all in line with the European Aviation Safety Agency standards, according to a statement released Monday. Klein Vision said the aircraft showcased astonishing stability throughout the challenging test flights. It was even able to take off and land without the pilot touching the controls. In other words, it passed with flying...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overpass#Toy Camera#Holga#Canon
SPY

This Ultra-Thin Wireless Charger Has 45,000 5-Star Reviews and Is Just $11 Today

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nothing annoys people more than messy charging cables just randomly strewn on floors and by outlets. It’s an eyesore that’s nearly impossible to hide. Thankfully, there’s a sleek looking wireless charging pad that not only helps to mitigate the clutter, but it also can conveniently charge your phones while on the go. Best of all, this ultra-thin wireless charging pad is only $11 — a 45% discount...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Keep Your Home and Worksite Safe With a Gas Leak Detector

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. When it comes to keeping your home and workplace safe, there are some must-haves. This list includes fire alarms, fire extinguishers and gas leak detectors. A gas leak, which can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, has many culprits. Open fires that use gas, a car running in a garage, paint remover products, improper installation of a stove vent, a gas or wood-burning fireplace, kerosene or gas heaters,...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

KN95 Face Mask For Kids Are Sold Out Everywhere But Here (Updated)

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Are you struggling to find protective KN95 face masks for kids that are in stock and ready for delivery? These products have become harder to find in recent days, but we were able to find two places where kids’ KN95 masks are still available and in stock online: Shop Vida KN95 Face Masks for Kids – $35.00 Shop Amazon-Brand KN95 Face Masks for Kids – $34.49 Sold Out Wellbefore Kids’...
KIDS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Smart Lamps to Add to Your Smart Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. With the constant release of new Alexa and Google-enabled devices, converting to a smart home seems almost inevitable. You’ve got smart lights, smart speakers and even smart plugs to choose from, and something that’s picked up in recent years is smart lamps. What Can a Smart Lamp Do? The best smart lamps let you adjust hue, brightness, set automatic timers and are even portable enough so you can take them with you wherever you go — as long as you have...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

iRobot’s Self-Emptying Roomba Is a Steal Now That It’s $200 Off

We all knew that the iRobot Roomba i3+ already offered a ton of value at its regular price of $600. That’s because not only is it an efficient cleaner that doesn’t waste time, but it’s also iRobot’s most affordable robot vacuum that comes with a self-empty charging bin. But today, this popular smart cleaner is getting a deserving discount of 33% off to bring its total cost down to $399. Now that’s awesome. For iRobot, something in its lineup priced around the $600 range would instantly classify it as a mid-range model, but you could argue that the Roomba i3+ is...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Best cheap TV deals in the UK for January 2022: Sets from Sony, Samsung, LG and more

Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a wider screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this January.If you’re not quite sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1080p (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or Ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are...
WORLD
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Eagle-Eyed Fans Spot a Modern Product in One Scene

While 1883 prides itself on the historical accuracy it tries to stay true to, there are mistakes. One fan with a good eye noticed one. From the clothes to the wagons to the guns and more. All of that is done to make it as historically accurate as it possibly can be. However, there are times when things don’t get caught in editing. Of course, when it comes to noticing things like a misplaced modern-day object in a scene, fans will notice anything. No matter how small.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

What February has in store for your star sign

ARIES (Queen of Swords, Two of Wands, Seven of Wands) Challenge yourself and make a decision to do something this month that puts you right in the heart of the action (where you belong). The Two and Seven of Wands combine to pull your gaze towards an outstanding option that...
LIFESTYLE
IndieWire

How I Shot That: The Cameras and Cinematography of Sundance Scripted Narrative Films

IndieWire reached out to the cinematographers behind the scripted narrative features premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival to find out which cameras, lenses, and formats they used, and why they chose them to create the looks and meet the production demands of their films. Here are their responses. Films appear in alphabetical order by title. “After Yang” Section: Spotlight Dir: Kogonada, DoP: Benjamin Loeb Format: ProRes 4444 XQ Camera: Alexa Mini Lens: Panavision Primos, Pathe, and Canon 8-64mm Loeb: Kogonada and I compared making this film to the conception of a good ramen broth: the time, love, and attention required in each layer of the broth and...
MOVIES
The Independent

How to spot hidden cameras in Airbnb rental properties

The rise of home rental services such as Airbnb has been swift in changing the way we holiday – but there’s a potential dark side too.Several stories about holidaymakers finding hidden cameras in rental properties have raised questions about the safety of staying in a stranger’s home in recent years.In 2017, Jason Scott tweeted a picture of a camera hidden inside a motion detector that his unnamed colleague discovered in an Airbnb apartment.“In ‘oh, that’s a thing now’ news, a colleague of mine thought it odd that there was a single ‘motion detector’ in his Airbnb in the bedroom...
PUBLIC SAFETY

