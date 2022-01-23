ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Jess Brown discusses what to expect from the Alabama Legislature in 2022

By Bobby Stilwell
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGK11_0dtW2ELW00

ALABAMA – The Alabama Legislature is about to wrap up its special session inside the regular session.

The question for News 19 Political Analyst Jess Brown – what’s the biggest issue facing legislators?

How will Alabama spend $772 million in COVID relief funds?

His answer may surprise you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

Related
WKRG News 5

LIVE UPDATES: Alabama execution of Matthew Reeves

ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) – The State of Alabama is preparing to execute death row inmate Matthew Reeves tonight at 6 p.m. despite a federal court order blocking his lethal injection. The preparations come in anticipation of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the case that could allow the lethal injection to proceed.  CBS 42 will […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama executes Matthew Reeves despite intellectual disability

ATMORE, Ala (WIAT) – The State of Alabama has executed Matthew Reeves, an intellectually disabled Black man, for the 1996 murder of Willie Johnson in Dallas County.  Reeves’ execution had been set for 6 p.m. but was delayed while the U.S. Supreme Court considered an appeal of a stay preventing his lethal injection. Around 7:30 […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Fairhope renames post office for former Congressman

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Fairhope post office was dedicated to former Alabama Congressman William “Jack” Jackson Edwards on Jan. 26 in honor of his career in public service. Edwards died in 2019 after serving in Congress under five presidents in Alabama’s 1st congressional district. Bradley Byrne, who replaced Edwards in congress, sponsored H.R. 6418, […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
WKRG News 5

Medical marijuana bill heads to Mississippi governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi House voted 103 to 13 to pass a medical marijuana bill Senate Bill 2095 passed the Mississippi Senate with little debate Wednesday morning before going back to the House. The bill will now be sent to Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) for his signature. The Republican governor could sign the […]
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

Mobile County Teachers of the Year surprised in classrooms

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Three Mobile County Public School teachers were announced as the Mobile County Teacher’s of the Year out of the 90 teachers in the running. The teachers, from all different parts of Mobile County, were surprised in their classrooms on Thursday, Jan. 27. Kelly Parker, William Edmonds and Jamie Bosarge were […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Alabama Legislature#News 19#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Rabies vaccine begins falling from the sky Thursday on the Eastern Shore

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A helicopter participating in the USDA’s Wildlife Services rabies vaccine aerial drop was spotted Thursday morning in Spanish Fort. Crews began distributing oral rabies vaccines in Baldwin County Thursday by dropping the rabies vaccine from the sky. Fishmeal covered, plastic packets filled with rabies vaccine will be dropped from airplanes […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Supreme Court may decide fate of Alabama death row inmate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Supreme Court may ultimately decide the fate of Alabama death row inmate Matthew Reeves. In a decision issued Wednesday afternoon, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the state of Alabama’s appeal of a district court order that prevents Reeves from being executed by lethal injection. The Attorney General’s […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

10th pediatric COVID death reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported a 10th pediatric death due to COVID-19 in a child under 18. According to MSDH officials, none of the 10 pediatric deaths were vaccinated. Vaccinations are now available for any child five years of age and older at all county health […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals arrested in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The U.S. Marshals Service announced Jan. 27 that they found and arrested one fugitive who escaped from a facility in Baldwin County. Ethan Denny, was wanted by U.S. Marshals after he escaped from prison during Hurricane Ida. U.S. Marshals weren’t able to find him in the severe weather. Denny was serving […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Louisiana mobile sports betting going live Friday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Get ready for mobile sports betting in Louisiana. “It’s the fad of the industry,” said Eric Ramsey, gaming analyst for PlayLouisiana.com “It’s where the money is right now, and where the sponsorship opportunities are. It’s the next big thing in Louisiana gambling.” You have the green light this Friday, January 28th, […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy