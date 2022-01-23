Jess Brown discusses what to expect from the Alabama Legislature in 2022
ALABAMA – The Alabama Legislature is about to wrap up its special session inside the regular session.
The question for News 19 Political Analyst Jess Brown – what’s the biggest issue facing legislators?How will Alabama spend $772 million in COVID relief funds?
His answer may surprise you.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 2