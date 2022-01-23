Morris Catholic girls basketball received the No. 1 seed in the Morris County Tournament at the coaches' meeting on Jan. 23.

The young Crusaders have not lost to a Morris County opponent this season, and came into the seeding meeting on an eight-game winning streak. Morristown, Randolph, Jefferson and Chatham round out the top five seeds, all of which received byes into the second round.

Preliminaries must be played by Jan. 29, followed by the second round by Feb. 5. All games will be hosted by the better seed.

Quarterfinals are scheduled for Feb. 12 at Randolph. The semifinals will be Feb. 19 at County College of Morris. CCM will also host the final at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26.

This file will be updated all tournament long with scores and future schedules. All schedules are subject to change.

The bracket

Preliminaries

By Jan. 29

(17) Whippany Park at (16) Boonton

(24) Butler at (9) Madison

(25) St. Elizabeth at (8) Pequannock

(20) Morris Tech at (13) Morris Knolls

(21) Parsippany Hills at (12) Kinnelon

(18) Villa Walsh at (15) Mountain Lakes

(23) Parsippany at (10) West Morris

(26) Mount Olive at (7) Morris Hills

(19) Morristown-Beard at (14) Hanover Park

(22) Roxbury at (11) Mendham

(27) Dover at (6) Montville

Second round

By Feb. 5

Whippany Park/Boonton winner at (1) Morris Catholic

Morris Tech-Morris Knolls winner at (4) Jefferson

Parsippany Hills/Kinnelon winner at (5) Chatham

Villa Walsh-Mountain Lakes winner at (2) Morristown

Morristown Beard-Hanover Park winner at (3) Randolph

Quarterfinals

Feb. 12 at Randolph

Semifinals

Feb. 19 at CCM

Final

Feb. 26 at CCM

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Girls basketball: 2022 Morris County Tournament bracket, scores, schedule