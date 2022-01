KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- The number of positive cases of COVID-19 have increased twofold -- and in some cases threefold -- in many schools across Kalamazoo County. As the omicron variant spreads rapidly through Kalamazoo County and beyond, districts including Kalamazoo and Portage public schools are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases. In some instances, districts have reported more COVID-19 cases in January than in the entirety of the first half of the 2021-22 school year.

