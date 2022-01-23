ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany urges 'prudence' in potential sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

 4 days ago
BERLIN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Germany's leader has urged Europe and the United States to think carefully when considering sanctions against Russia for any aggression against Ukraine in a crisis pitting Berlin's main gas supplier against its biggest security allies.

Among a range of possible Western sanctions against President Vladmir Putin's government, Germany could halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia if it invades Ukraine.

But that would risk exacerbating a gas supply crunch in Europe that has caused energy prices to soar.

"Prudence dictates choosing measures that will have the greatest effect on those who violate the jointly agreed principles," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Scholz was quoted as saying by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper on Sunday.

"At the same time, we have to consider the consequences this will have for us," Scholz added, saying nobody should think there was a measure available without consequences for Germany.

According to a pre-release of the interview, Scholz also countered any impression that the United States and Europe could not agree on a joint set of sanctions.

"In the circle of allies, we agree on possible measures. It's good. We have to be able to act in case of an emergency," he said.

The European Union has threatened "massive" sanctions and U.S. Senate Democrats have unveiled a bill to potentially punish Russian officials, military leaders and banking institutions.

Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders but denies planning to invade the former Soviet republic. It is already subject to some sanctions since its 2014 annexation of Crimea from its neighbour. read more

Scholz rejected a demand by Russia to rule out once and for all Ukraine's membership of transatlantic military alliance NATO. "Such a guarantee can't be given," the chancellor said.

But he did say that NATO membership of other nations in eastern Europe was "currently not on the agenda at all".

CBS News

Russia ridicules Biden's remarks about sanctioning Putin if Russia launches an invasion as U.S. pours weapons into Ukraine

Russia on Wednesday dismissed the latest warning from President Joe Biden, who said the previous day that the U.S. could seek to sanction President Vladimir Putin personally if he sends forces across the border to invade Ukraine. Putin's spokesman said any such sanctions would be "destructive," but not "painful" because, according to the Kremlin press secretary, Russia's senior leaders don't hold overseas bank accounts or assets.
POTUS
mediaite.com

Tucker Carlson Slams ‘Totally Ignorant’ GOP Senator for Urging Sanctions Against Russia: ‘Just Reading the Script’

Tucker Carlson opened Monday’s show by arguing that imposing harsh sanctions on Russia would end up negatively impacting the United States. In the process, he called Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) “totally ignorant.”. Carlson has repeatedly cautioned against antagonizing Russia over Ukraine. “The Chinese government is the only certain...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Biden, EU pledge cooperation on energy security amid Ukraine crisis

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and his European Union counterpart Ursula von der Leyen on Friday pledged to cooperate on guaranteeing Europe’s energy security as well as Ukraine’s amid the standoff triggered by Russia amassing troops at Ukraine’s border. “The United States and...
POTUS
Reuters

Lithuania and Germany in talks on more troops in Lithuania, president says

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Lithuania and Germany are in talks on increasing Germany's military presence in Lithuania "in light of current events", Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Friday. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border while demanding a redrawing of post-Cold War security arrangements...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russian official says missile crisis unavoidable without arms curbs

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that a nuclear missile crisis between Moscow and Washington was unavoidable without measures to ensure restraint and predictability, the TASS news agency reported. The remark by foreign ministry official Vladimir Ermakov came a day after the United States and NATO formally responded to...
MILITARY
