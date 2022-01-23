ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center for COVID Control locations closed until further notice

 5 days ago
ROLLING MEADOWS, IL. — The Center of Covid Control (CCC) announced it’s extending its pause on operations and did not reopen January 22, according to a CCC press release.

Its locations are closed until further notice.

The locations were planning to reopen on January 22; however, the CCC announced it will not resume collecting patient samples until its staff is able to operate at full capacity.

The CCC is a privately held Illinois-based operator of COVID testing center sites. The company was established in 2020 and has gained recognition as one of the largest testing center operators in the country.

No further details have been released at this time, we will provide updates as more information is released.

IN THIS ARTICLE
