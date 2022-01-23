ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

GOP senator: Dems need to worry about voting rights in their home states

By David Cohen
 4 days ago
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) speaks during a news conference with Senate Republicans. | Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo

Sen. Joni Ernst on Sunday pushed back strongly on the Democratic narrative on voting rights, arguing that Republicans care about the issue as much or more than Democrats.

“My point is that we have Democrats that are targeting red states like Iowa again, when our voter policies are far more liberal than blue states’ voting systems,” the Iowa Republican told host Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week.”

Last week, Senate Democrats failed to advance legislation designed to solidify voting rights and improve access to the ballot box nationwide, particularly in the wake of recent legislation in numerous states that has been seen as making it harder to vote. Senate Republicans were unanimous in opposing the legislation, which they claimed would federalize the nation’s elections.

“Every state will put in place its own voting systems. Their election systems. That is a state’s right,” Ernst said.

Ernst said red states have nothing to be ashamed of in their efforts to improve election security.

“Even Iowa has been targeted by the left because they have changed their voter laws,” she said. “But I will also say that even with those changes in our law, our voting election systems are much more liberal than President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware, as well as Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s home state of New York.”

American Greg
4d ago

she's right Joe biden's home state has more restrictions on who can vote than any of the states that have passed new laws in the last year but you don't hear him saying voters are being suppressed there

l fidler
4d ago

Colorado is another with stricter laws than Georgia. we can go round and round on one being stricter than another, but that is the State's right, not the feds. personally, I don't care what the law is, I will exercise my right even if I have to swim to get there

Debbie Roberson
4d ago

and u have to think that the states r doing what the people of that state want the democrats have forgotten that they r representives of their state only and the election laws r controlled by the state

POLITICO

Senators counting on Electoral Count Act

ELECTIONS ACTION: SENATE GROUP MEETS — Senators are taking the Democrats’ bruising (and predictable) loss last week on election reforms and voting rights legislation and turning it into momentum for a narrower bipartisan effort to reexamine the 1887 law that governs how Congress counts Electoral College votes from each state. It came under scrutiny in the wake of last year's January 6 attack on the Capitol, which was aimed at disrupting that process.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Arizona Democratic Party formally censures Sinema

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The executive committee of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) formally censured U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema over her vote against changing rules in the chamber to steer through voting rights legislation, the state party said on Saturday. Sinema was one of two Democratic senators who joined...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lexington Herald-Leader

With gaffe on voting rights, Mitch McConnell confirms what many already fear

Of course, Sen. Mitch McConnell made a gaffe on Thursday when he said that African-Americans were voting at the same rate as Americans, leaving out the word “white.”. But sometimes gaffes have a way of stating the truth. McConnell was explaining why democracy was in fine shape, despite the failure of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to progress in the U.S. Senate. And for white Americans, the rich white ones that Mitch works hard to represent, that’s probably true. Attempts to overturn the filibuster — used many times against civil rights legislation — failed. McConnell thinks we should suspend the filibuster only when he’s trying to pack the U.S. Supreme Court as he did in 2017.
CONGRESS & COURTS
