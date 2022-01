AMD SmartShift has been around since 2020, but it's not something that's discussed too often. That's partly due to its inclusion in just one laptop during its first year of availability, which in turn is due to the relative rarity of full AMD systems with Ryzen Mobile CPUs and discrete Radeon graphics. SmartShift isn't as rare as it was just a couple of years ago, and it's still being improved by AMD with some new announcements at CES 2022.

