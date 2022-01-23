ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani (Switch) Review

By Editorials
Nintendo World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly about fifteen shades of gray here, and that’s all in the environment. There’s a couple more fruits coming off the Aksys / Idea Factory romance tree this year, and they seem to be up my alley—one is a fan cart, and the other is explicitly starring a heroine who is...

www.nintendoworldreport.com

Nintendo World Report

Astroneer (Switch) Review

Astroneer has been an under-the-radar sleeper hit since its release in 2019. It has a relaxed vibe of exploration that encourages experimentation with little to no punishment for zany adventures. System Era Softworks’ first foray into game development shows a high level of polish that has continued from its Early Access debut into the current Nintendo Switch release, with all content updates included. Astroneer provides a zen-like atmosphere that works surprisingly well docked or undocked, multiplayer or solo. In any form, it’s generally a positive, meditative experience.
VIDEO GAMES
Your Radio Place

This Is the President PC Review (Rogue Gaming)

The U.S. Presidential election is just under 3-years away, but you can find all the cynicism and political intrigue you can handle in the This Is the President. Xavier S H casts his ballot on the game, watch now to find out the results! And no this won’t be a contested election!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
purenintendo.com

Review: Match Three Pirates II (Nintendo Switch)

Match Three Pirates II is a puzzle strategy game published by Denda Games. Overall, this is a simple puzzle game where you match three or more items in a row to make them disappear. These types of puzzles are always fun, but let’s see if this particular game can stand out from the rest.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space (Nintendo Switch)

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space is the follow-up to Sam & Max Save the World. It’s a quality release in many ways that will hold some appeal to fans of graphic adventure games. That said, if you could only pick one game, I’d recommend the former title.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Blackwind (Switch) Review

Give it like 15 years and there will be a reboot where the mech is a grumpy dad that yells "boy!" As genres evolve they often hit a point at which the modern incarnation is unrecognizable compared to where it started. For example, take the original PlayStation 2 version of God of War and compare it to the modern incarnation. From a game design standpoint, outside of the general existence of combat, very little has stayed the same. Blackwind is very much in the vein of the original God of War, and while that certainly offers a hit of nostalgia, it’s hard not to recognize that evolution can be a very good thing.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Lacuna (Nintendo Switch)

Lacuna is a mix of a puzzle and a narrative adventure game. It takes its cues from film noir, set in the distant future filled with corporate corruption, religious zealots, and politics. You’ll be required to do some detective work, solving crimes by finding clues during your investigation. If you enjoy games that make you think, you’ll love Lacuna.
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch): Software updates

On this page, you will find all there is to know about the various Software updates for Pokémon Legends: Arceus on Nintendo Switch (originally released on January 28th 2022 in Europe, North America, and Japan)!. Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Ver. 1.0.0. Release date: January 21st 2022 (North...
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Watermelon Blocks (Nintendo Switch)

Watermelon Blocks is a cute 2D puzzle platformer that uses simplicity to its advantage. You play as a chunk of watermelon traversing a series of platforms that get increasingly more difficult to cross without exploding against spikes or enemies. The game has a really clear aesthetic from the opening pages....
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Switch) Review

If there was one title that I’d heard a lot of great things about last year that I didn’t get around to, it was Chicory: A Colorful Tale. Released as a surprise shadowdrop at the end of the last Indie World presentation, its unique style immediately caught my attention. Using the fundamentals of a Zelda-like experience, Chicory weaves its own tale about art, being creative, and the pressure of living up to the expectations of yourself and others. It is really something special that anyone looking for a wholesome and cozy experience needs to dip their brush into.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Heaven Dust 2 (Nintendo Switch)

Heaven Dust. Is it a sugary powdered candy for rugrats? A psychoactive powdered candy for ravers? No, it’s something slightly worse; a virus found in the blood of a primitive New Guinean tribe. Scientists believe it can unlock the secrets of immortality, and you gotta know how that’s going to turn out.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Shadow Man Remastered (Switch) Review

I'm not the one who's so far away... Night Dive Studios, one of my favorite developers, seems to specialize in taking old N64-era games and cleaning them up for modern consoles—video game preservation, but in HD. They already have an impressive portfolio, and much of their content is available on the Switch: Turok, Turok 2, DOOM 64, and Quake (which we don't have a review for...I should remedy that) are all extremely impressive and enjoyable. I must admit I was surprised to learn that Night Dive would be tackling the old Acclaim game Shadow Man, largely because I can’t imagine it has much of a fanbase. This is an ancient 3D platformer from 1999 that released on the N64, Dreamcast, and PlayStation, and was rated “M”—one of the few N64 games to be given that rating. Praised for its dark tone and ambitious design at the time, I was curious to see how this forgotten gem has aged over the last twenty years.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

RPGolf Legends (Switch) Review

If Golf Story borrows from EarthBound, RPGolf Legends borrows from Secret of Mana. Since the Mario sports games on Game Boy brought in a single-player RPG mode more than 20 years ago, a consistent desire has existed for a new sports RPG in that cozy pixelated style. Some may have been satiated by 2017’s Golf Story, but KEMCO and ArticNet are offering another salvo: RPGolf Legends. If Golf Story feels like golf by way of EarthBound, RPGolf Legends feels like golf by way of Square-Enix’s Mana series. This game has some rough edges, but the concept of balancing golf with action-RPG battles is a winning one that is incredibly compelling and fun.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Headland (Nintendo Switch)

Set in a vibrant fantasy world, Headland sets you on a mission to keep a cute and colourful land safe from a villain that threatens imagination itself. Headland exists in a dream and you play as Nor, the only one who can rescue the adorable inhabitants. You are plunged into...
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: The Enigma Machine (Nintendo Switch)

True to its name, The Enigma Machine (no relation to the cipher) is a mysterious title. Part puzzle game, part action title, it takes an intriguing story and wraps it in early 32-bit visuals. It’s the sort of release that I like better on paper than in execution, but it accomplishes its goals for the most part, albeit in an often clunky fashion.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Episode 755: Activision Acquisition Isekai

Nobody had to get hit by a bus... yet. If, following my exhortations, you're reading the article for the first time, then welcome. I took over writing the article in the 400s, so you only have about 300 episodes worth of articles to catch-up on. That's fine, because if my words pushed you here, then you've already heard what the episode is about.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: I love Finding Cats! (Nintendo Switch)

Do you love finding cats? If so, do I have the game for you. Even if you’re not into searching for felines, I love Finding Cats! for the Nintendo Switch is a puzzle game that could be worthy of your attention if you can forgive the clumsy controls. I...
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Demon Turf (Switch): Software updates (latest: Ver. 1.1)

On this page, you will find all there is to know about the various Software updates for Demon Turf on Nintendo Switch (originally released on November 4th 2021 in North America and Europe)!. Demon Turf – Ver. 1.1. Release date: January 24th 2022 (North America, Europe) Patch notes:. (Feature)...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Episode 305: The Cleansing of Activision

The beast grows more powerful by the day but let's hear what it has to say. We sent Neal on a very important quest, so John is joined instead by Alex de Freitas and Matthew Zawodniak. Matt and Alex will be joining us on our 3D Zelda Game Club so John asks them to run through their current 3D Zelda rankings. Next, as if in response to John's comment last week that it's a slow time of year for news, Microsoft is spreading out in all directions. Microsoft owned Banjo-Kazooie arrives on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, but that isn't the biggest news. Microsoft has also purchased Activision Blizzard King and so the gang discusses what this could mean for the future.
VIDEO GAMES

