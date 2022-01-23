ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West & Julia Fox Make Their Debut as a Couple at Fashion Week

By Delilah Gray
 4 days ago
One of the biggest, most reported, and most unexpected celebrity couples to already come out of 2022 is Kanye West and Uncut Gems star Julia Fox. While we’ve gotten hints of cozy Instagram snapshots and adoring quotes, but now there’s no doubt in anyone’s minds that they’re an item once they stepped out for Paris Fashion Week .

On Jan 23, Fox and West stepped out and made their red carpet debut on the first day of Nigo’s Kenzo debut show for Paris Fashion Week . The pair are rocking matching denim attire, with Fox going all out from head to toe.

As you can see, she wore a very whimsical Schiaparelli jacket that accentuates her bust, which is very reminiscent of an iconic look from buddy Madonna . She also wore custom Adam Selman pants and boots from the new Diesel collection designed by Glenn Martens of Y/Project.

West’s ensemble consists of a padded denim jacket by Balenciaga, matching jeans, and boots from the brand Red Wing.

Their whirlwind romance started back in New Year’s Eve 2021, with reports saying they looked as comfy as can be with one another. Since then, we’ve seen impromptu photoshoots with legendary stars and reports left and right about the pair’s blooming romance.

In an interview with the magazine Interview , Fox said how she’s been hesitant about the romance, but he’s continually showed how much he cares about her. “You know, I’m so used to being f**ked over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me, because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?’ But he always does.”

West, also known by his now legal name Ye, recently separated from his wife of seven years Kim Kardashian, and has worked on co-parenting their four children . Fox was previously married to a pilot named Peter Artemiev back in 2018 but separated soon after. They share a son named Valentino.

Before you go, click here to see surprising celebrity couples we never saw coming.
