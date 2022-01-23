Deputies searching for missing and endangered Volusia County woman

Chanda Mims Missing Endangered (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a missing and endangered woman.

Deputies said 35-year-old Chanda Mims was reported missing by her family on Friday.

According to deputies, Mims was last seen leaving her residence on River Ridge Road in DeLand a week earlier.

Mims does not drive or have a cellphone, deputies said, but is known to frequent west DeLand and the Spring Hill area.

Due to recent mental health and substance use concerns, Mims is considered missing and endangered.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911.



