ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

‘La Liste’ Film: Sam Anthamatten Is Rewriting Big Mountain Skiing One Terrifying Line at a Time

By Andy Cochrane
Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yb4IG_0dtW07BG00
Courtesy of Red Bull

Imagine dedicating five months of your life for mere seconds of serenity and adrenaline. Imagine a place that pulls you so strongly that you’ll fly halfway across the world, trek for a week with a heavy pack, and sit in a tent waiting for storms to pass. Then imagine your only proof that this dream exists is a single picture. As Sam Anthamatten explains, his most recent film project, La Liste: Everything or Nothing, my jaw rests on the floor.

Four months of training and planning, flying to Pakistan, a burly seven-day hike to base camp, sitting on a glacier waiting for a weather window—all of this just to ski five lines. It didn’t add up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRPvY_0dtW07BG00
Sam Anthamatten Courtesy of Red Bull

“Those few turns have a really high importance for me. It’s the quality of skiing that matters, not the quantity,” explains Anthamatten, in a calm, matter-of-fact demeanor. He pauses, then grins. “Those are the moments you never forget. That first turn off the summit is burned into your mind forever.”

Anthamatten grew up and resides in Zermatt, Switzerland, one of skiing’s meccas. He’s a professional big mountain skier for The North Face and Faction Skis and a certified IFMGA mountain guide, the highest standard in the world. He spent seven years competing on the Freeride World Tour, has ski guided around the globe and, in the original La Liste film (2016), he skied 15 of Europe’s steepest faces.

“It all started when I was very young,” says Anthamatten. “I learned to ski out my back door. You can see the hill from my house. Easy access allowed me to get out every day and ski as much as I wanted. I was just chasing my brothers around and trying to keep up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oci9R_0dtW07BG00
Heading up. Big Mountain Skiers Sam Anthamatten and ‘La Liste’ co-star, Jérémie Heitz. Courtesy of Red Bull

Growing up at the base of the Matterhorn, Anthamatten was surrounded by world-class skiers and alpinists from a young age. Over 50 cable cars are spread across the small mountain valley, whisking skiers high into the alpine. After years of using this as his training ground, Anthamatten got curious about possibilities elsewhere. He wanted to explore bigger peaks in faraway ranges, like Karakoram.

In La Liste: Everything or Nothing, Anthamatten is joined by his partner, Jérémie Heitz. Together they push the limits of freeskiing, descending 50-plus degree slopes on 6,000 meter peaks as if these lines are groomed race courses on resorts—something even their professional peers wouldn’t dream of doing. Skiing fast and fluid in the high alpine, Anthamatten and Heitz are rewriting big mountain skiing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUmQd_0dtW07BG00
Summit meeting. Anthamatten and Heitz on Laila Peak. Courtesy of Red Bull

“The skis I use depend on the objective,” says Anthamatten. “For most of the peaks in La Liste, we wanted really big, stiff skis. We didn’t want to scratch our way down but to really free ski these lines. I used the Faction Dictator 3.0 because of its double titanal construction. Sure, it adds a lot of weight, but this project was all about pushing the limits of skiing—and you can’t do that on a light ski.”

La Liste is the culmination of a decade and a half of training for Anthamatten. He did his first big expeditions in 2007, climbing in Patagonia, ice climbing in Calgary, and mountaineering in Nepal. Then Denali and elsewhere. That year alone he spent 90 days in the tent, pushing his limits. He learned how to approach big expeditions, from fitness to gear to the mental acuity needed to survive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYeYI_0dtW07BG00
Anthamatten picks his (straight) line. “There is no margin for error.” Courtesy of Red Bull

“Training is all about replicating the effort you’ll need on the expedition. In the summer I focus on endurance and mountain running, I’m in the gym a lot in autumn, then I get on skis as early as possible in the winter,” says Anthamatten. “But the biggest focus is training my brain to be prepared for these efforts. You can be as strong in the gym, but it doesn’t matter if you’re not mentally prepared when you’re standing on top of a big line.”

Anthamatten dedicates a large part of his training to visualization leading up to each peak. “It’s a critical part of the process,” he says. “If you can put yourself into that line beforehand, you’ll be ready when you get there. It will feel natural. If I’ve visualized it, I don’t have to think about where I should turn. I just do it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Oh5W_0dtW07BG00
Courtesy of Red Bull

This process starts months before, when he first sees a photo of the peak. At that point, he’ll start thinking about how he’s going to ski it. “For big expeditions I have that photo in my mind the whole time—going over and over the few seconds I’m actually skiing it,” says Anthamatten. “Even as I’m climbing up the face, I’m thinking about where the turns will be.”

Then when Anthamatten drops in, he stops thinking altogether—while admitting that even if he does everything right (gear, fitness, crew, etc.), the snow can create a risk that’s too high.

“Risk is hyper-subjective,” says Anthamatten. “It’s hard to say where the line is. I have days when I accept higher risks than others. I’ve spent my whole life learning to be comfortable with risk. Some days I feel good and go for it. Other times instinct tells me to turn around.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MGazy_0dtW07BG00
Big mountain buds. Anthamatten (right) and Heitz. Courtesy of Red Bull

The key, Anthamatten says, is to trust your gut. Before he drops into a big line, he needs to feel good about it. Despite pushing past this comfort zone in past competitions and getting away with it, his perspective has changed with age. “As you get older,” he says, “you know more about the consequences.”

At home in Zermatt, Anthamatten only skis with people he knows well—usually close friends. “Guiding helped open up the mountains, but it’s also a burden to take people because you’re responsible for them,” he says. “I’m also working with a rescue team here, and that’s shown me the consequences when things go wrong. Seeing these avalanche victims stays in your mind forever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HnVFX_0dtW07BG00
Base camp during the filming of La Liste: Everything or Nothing. Courtesy of Red Bull

Anthamatten can also speak from firsthand experience. Ten years ago he was caught in a slide while shooting for a sponsor in Switzerland. Despite having a bad feeling about the line, he dropped in and was caught in a large avalanche. “The whole face went and I was pulled down the mountain with it,” remembers Anthamatten. “I went over three big cliffs and did a double flip on the last one. The whole thing was just a few seconds but it felt like forever in my mind. I told myself ‘not today,’ kept fighting, and managed to stay on top of the snow.”

Looking back, Anthamatten says there were a lot of red flags he ignored—a learning moment in his career. “My personal motivation to get the shot blinded me,” he admits. “I just didn’t see it.”

The night before he skis a big line, Anthamatten says he feels nervous, lying in his tent and thinking about everything that could go wrong. That all changes when he starts moving the next morning, with a clear vision of each turn. On the hike up, he’ll think about the turns and danger of doing something wrong, but as soon as he clicks into his skis all of that fades away.

“The emotion comes out at the bottom of the run, when the slope goes flat and you know you’ve done everything right,” says Anthamatten. “Before I drop in, I go through a routine, put in my mouthguard, and just forget everything else.”

While the La Liste project has shown a new level of freeskiing, Anthamatten feels like people don’t see how hard it is to execute. “I was really excited to bring freeriding and alpinism together in this way, but it’s really challenging to get everything to line up,” he says. “The weather, logistics, and the team. You can’t push it in these mountains. Not in Pakistan. There’s no margin for error.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Comments / 0

Related
Mens Journal

Most Epic Ways to Descend Half Dome

Thousands are drawn to the top of Half Dome every year. They don’t all descend the same way. In 2000, Jim Zellers became the first snowboarder to shred down the Dome, completing what he called “The Half Brain Project.” He later told Snowboarder magazine that it probably would have been safer just to BASE jump off the summit.
LIFESTYLE
gearjunkie.com

‘Fortress Ghosts’: 2 Skiers Explore Ghost Town Ski Mountain in Canada

Usually, you don’t want a fun place like a ski resort to have an eerie, haunting vibe. Alas, some do. When Fortress Mountain outside a provincial park in Alberta, Canada closed in 2004, the once vibrant ski resort quickly became a remnant of the past. This season, two Black Crows skiers returned to explore what’s left.
TRAVEL
EASTside Magazine

5 Bucket List Ski Experiences

Originally a mode of travel created out of true necessity, allowing people to traverse snowy terrain with ease, the art of ski has evolved to encompass so much more than transportation. Around the world, sometimes in unexpected places, skiing has evolved to become synonymous with sport, recreation, thrill-seeking, and in some places, sophistication. Whether you’re an expert or just getting started, we invite you to explore the world straddling two planes with our travel editors’ picks of the world’s most enticing ski experiences.
TRAVEL
travelexperta.com

Packing List for a Mountain Vacation

Mountain ranges are ideal seclusion spots. Not only do they allow tourists to blow off steam and reconnect with nature, but they are also excellent places for fun activities like hiking and mountain biking. Nevertheless, before taking off for a mountain trip, it is necessary to create a packing list.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpine Skiing#Night Skiing#Big Mountain#Mountaineering#The North Face#Ifmga#The Freeride World Tour
Boston Globe

Which ski resort has the best on-mountain dining?

Tell us about your most memorable mountain meal. Slopeside food is important for maintaining high energy during a full day of skiing or riding, but not all mountainside cuisine is created equal. Do you have a favorite ski lodge dish or on-mountain restaurant? If so, what is the dish or...
TRAVEL
Daily Gazette

Ski Lines: Weibrecht’s Olympics spent at home this time

Andrew Weibrecht is the most accomplished male Alpine skier ever from upstate New York. The Lake Placid native, now 35 years old, won Olympic medals in the 2010 and 2014 games in the Super G. event, and retired after the 2018 Games. So what are his plans for the Olympics...
SCHENECTADY, NY
975now.com

Ski and Snowboard Getaways at Michigan’s Crystal Mountain

Crystal Mountain is one of the best places to take the whole family for all kinds of winter fun. Winter fun as in snowboarding, skiing, ice skating, snowshoeing, winter trail hiking and so much more. Crystal Mountain is located right here in Michigan in Thompsonville and features a four season...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mens Journal

Best Places to Travel in 2022 for the Resilient, Ever-Optimistic Traveler

A year ago, we skipped our annual “Where to Travel” shortlist for obvious reasons. Many of us were lucky to travel at all in 2021, even if it meant packing up the car and driving a few hours away—much less flying to, say, Perth, which topped the 2020 list before we knew what was coming our way. For 2022, we’re bringing this one back with a bit of optimism. That doesn’t mean we’re all comfortable boarding a plane or even venturing past the county line just yet. But with travel journalists and industry pros finally getting back to work, we’d be remiss not to celebrate the domestic and international destinations they cover and serve.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
Mens Journal

Escape to CMH Cariboos This Summer, Canada’s Ultimate Wilderness Adventure

This article was produced in partnership with CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures. With the holidays officially in the rearview, and a new year of opportunity on the horizon, it’s prime time to start dreaming of summer. It may seem far off now, but it’s never too early to book a trip of a lifetime—and it certainly doesn’t hurt having something to look forward to, right?
WORLD
New Country 99.1

Colorado’s Powderhorn Mountain Will Teach You To Ski For Free

If you have never tried skiing or snowboarding in Colorado before, the Bob Beverly program at Powderhorn Mountain Resort is your chance to learn from a pro for free. As the good people at Powderhorn Mountain know, Bob Beverly was the man when it came to developing the mountain and ensuring the ski resort would open to Grand Junction and the public back in 1966.
COLORADO STATE
Mens Journal

Watch of the Week: Zodiac’s Super Sea Wolf Gets a Colorful New Look

Since launching in the 1950s, Zodiac’s Super Sea Wolf line of dive watches has earned a reputation as being dependable, highly functional divers with an appealing price point. They became a common sight on the wrists of U.S. military enlisted men, especially those in the Navy and Special Forces (something that Zodiac liked to mention in its advertising for the timepiece). Even decades after it first appeared, the Super Sea Wolf is still a prized model among dive watch aficionados. Now Zodiac is upping the ante with the Super Sea Wolf Pro-Diver, a new version that features brightly colored bezels and upgraded underwater performance, too.
LIFESTYLE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado mountain town named in New York Times '52 Places for a Changed World' list

Estes Park, located on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park, is one of Colorado's most iconic locations. Outdoors lovers flood to the town every year to see the beautiful alpine lakes, scale the 14,255-foot Longs Peak, and to view the annual rutting of the park’s historic elk herd. If you haven't visited yet, its time to plan your trip, and the New York Times agrees. Estes Park was...
ESTES PARK, CO
Mens Journal

Tired of the Home Office? Airbnb’s 10 Most-Liked Homes Will Instantly Adjust Your “Work” Setting

While the last two years haven’t been particularly kind to travel, we’ve seen the rise of some unique travel opportunities. First and foremost is the possibility (in some lucky cases) of turning one’s work-from-home job into a work-from-anywhere gig. That’s right, some companies don’t really care where you are (in the world) as long as you get the job done, have a secure internet connection, and leave your beach hammock out of the Zoom frame. If you’re in that flexible group looking for the perfect non-office work setting, look no further than Airbnb’s Instagram page.
LIFESTYLE
People

Paris Hilton Reacts to Accidentally Wearing 2 Different Heels on TheTonight Show

Paris Hilton is laughing at a recent fashion faux pas. Earlier this week, Hilton, 40, appeared on The Tonight Show, where she accidentally wore two different heels. The fashion mishap was first pointed out on TikTok by The Tonight Show's official account, which paired a video of the star walking onto the show's set to greet host Jimmy Fallon with Kreepa's song "Oh No."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mens Journal

Watch of the Week: Undone x Birdwell ‘Birdie’ Puts Surfing History on Your Wrist

What qualifies as a good surf watch? It could be a timepiece with a durable case, hefty waterproofing, and maybe even some high-tech swell tracking (like this G-Shock). But it could also be a watch that celebrates surf culture, and a new collaboration between watchmaker Undone and surf brand Birdwell does exactly that. The Undone x Birdwell “Birdie” watch, which debuted in December, honors the 60th anniversary of the surf apparel company Birdwell and features the brand’s mascot, Birdie, prominently on the dial.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mens Journal

How Cole Hauser Got Back in the Saddle to Play Rip Wheeler for ‘Yellowstone’

If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, the drama that follows a tumultuous family whose ranch resides on the border of the eponymous national park, you’re familiar with Cole Hauser. The actor got an early look at the pilot script for Yellowstone, thanks to Taylor Sheridan and his co-creator friend John Linson, shortly after Kevin Costner signed on to play the role of John Dutton, the patriarch.
MOVIES
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy