From 'Cloverfield' to 'The Thing': 7 Must-Watch Alien Invasion Movies For Horror Fans, Ranked

War and Horror are subjects that one might assume go hand in hand, but in the world of film, well made war-horror hybrids are surprisingly rare. While the integration of war subjects with horror elements is common in novels, comics and graphic novels, in film the genre has become a niche filled mostly by independent and lower-budget productions, at times merging with the gore or splatter genre which, if not done well, can detract from the seriousness of the subject matter. But aside from the less-inspired examples, this mixed bag of a genre contains some notable achievements in war-horror composition, as well as some larger-scale Hollywood features that grace the genre with more subtle aspects of the two themes, combining them with other elements such as fantasy, action and suspense. The better examples, in many cases, are good enough to warrant further exploration of the hybrid, often highlighting the horrors of war in unique ways that are both realistic and fantastical, as well as frightening.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO