It’s become clear at this point that Grand Theft Auto 6 is still quite a ways off, and that, combined with the fact that Rockstar has focused almost all of its energies on consistently updating GTA Online rather than putting out new single player content for series fans has left many very frustrated. GTA 5 is supposed to receive a remaster (or a re-remaster) for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S soon though- but even that might not launch when it’s supposed to.

