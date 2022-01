Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area is celebrating the completion of its 55th home. With COVID safety in mind, Habitat will not host a large dedication, but will instead celebrate by hosting two Open Houses on Thursday, January 27 from 4 to 6 pm and Saturday, January 29 from 11 am to 1 pm at the new home at 1121 Avon Street in La Crosse. The public is welcome to stop by during any of these days and times to take a tour of Habitat’s most recent home for the Olson Family.

