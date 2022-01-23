ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

More Galaxy S22 leaks hint at launch date, prices and specs

By David Nield
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's fair to say we've not exactly been short of rumors and speculation when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S22, and with just a few weeks to go to its official unveiling, there are more leaks for us to report on. First we've got some European pricing from...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

The 97-inch LG G2 is the biggest OLED TV yet. The 42-inch C2 is the smallest

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. OLED TVs have better picture quality than the more common and less-expensive LCD-based TVs, but they're also available in fewer different sizes. But at CES 2022, LG is closing the size gap and hoping to broaden OLED's appeal: The massive 97-inch and relatively diminutive 42-inch versions represent the largest and smallest OLEDs yet.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

8 tips to speed up your Android phone

Your Android phone will never perform how it did on the first day you unboxed it. You will install apps, games, and store plenty of junk files that negatively impact its performance. Thankfully, you can follow a few tips to speed up your Android device. While these methods won't exactly make it as fast as one of the latest Android phones, they will bring about a considerable improvement in system performance and smoothness and make it perform as the day you first got it.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Galaxy S22 & Galaxy S22 Ultra Specs Confirmed By Regulator

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is almost here. It’s customary to encounter a few leaks and rumors ahead of its official unveiling in mid-February. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is now in the news (again), as it gets certified by Brazilian telecommunications agency, Anatel. This certification also sheds light on some...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Exynos#Starting Price#Smart Phone#European#Ultra#Covid#Chinese#Fe
TechRadar

Samsung QN85A Neo-QLED TV gets huge $700 price cut in today's deals

The 65-inch inch version of the stunning Samsung QN85A Neo-QLED TV is just $1,499.99 (was $2,199.99) in today's deals at the official Samsung store. Not only is this larger size the same price as the smaller 55-inch version right now, but it's actually matching the price we saw over Black Friday. A full $700 makes this one a pricey, but worthwhile investment if you're really serious about your picture quality.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

The Top 11 Android Secret Security Codes You Need to Know

Android is the most popular mobile operating system in the world today, powering more than 2.5 billion devices. And, if you've been using an Android device for a while, you might already be aware of USSD codes. USSD codes, also colloquially known as a "secret codes," are simply codes that...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Best Samsung TV: our top QLED picks for 2022

Samsung needs no introduction – they’re one of the biggest names in TVs, known as one of the ‘big three’ in the industry. Naturally, it means they have a lot of TVs on the market, begging the question which is the best Samsung TV of 2022?
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Digital Trends

Best Buy slashes $600 off the Surface Pro 7 price today

If you’re on the hunt for laptop deals, you should definitely consider getting a 2-in-1 device. These versatile computers function as both a laptop and tablet, so you can do everything from taking notes on the touchscreen to writing papers with a keyboard. For supercharging your productivity, you can’t go wrong with picking up Surface Pro deals, which are some of the best Windows tablets available on the market. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for great Surface laptop deals, like this one at Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the Surface Pro 7 at Best Buy for just $1,300, which is a massive $600 off the standard $1,900. Keep reading to find out why that’s an absolute steal of a price for this premium device.
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S22+ leaks in more official looking images

After yesterday’s detailed images of the upcoming Galaxy S22+ we get another batch of pics that show out the black, white and green colors of the yet to be released device. There’s nothing that surprising here as we get even more confirmation of the punch hole design on the front and the triple cam setup on the back.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Galaxy S22 series 45W charger price hinted by online retailer

The chances of Samsung including a charging brick inside the Galaxy S22 packaging seems grim. To make matters worse, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to support 45W fast charging, something that Samsung never included in its retail packaging. We stumbled upon the charger that...
RETAIL
Destructoid

Ghostwire: Tokyo leak hints at potential March launch date

While Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire: Tokyo has been highly anticipated for some time, publisher Bethesda has yet to offer a release date for the neon-stained cyberpunk adventure. Having been in development for several years, eager street ninjas have been offered little more than a general release window of “2022”. However, a recent leak on the PlayStation Network has set the rumor mill turning.
VIDEO GAMES
whathifi.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 to launch on 9th February, according to latest leak

The Samsung Galaxy S22 release date and time appear to have been leaked online. Whoops. Reliable leaker Evan Blass claims the next-gen S-series smartphones from Samsung will go official on 9th February 2022 at 3pm. Blass doesn't specify a timezone, but we'd guess 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 2am AEDT.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Detailed Galaxy S22 Series Specs Appear, Along With More Info

The Galaxy S22 series has been the talk of the town lately, and we aren’t surprised. After all, Samsung — the long-time global leader of the smartphone industry — is about to drop its best offering in more than a year. But a mountain of leaks over the past few months have revealed pretty much everything you need to know about the upcoming Galaxy flagships, killing the excitement around the official launch that’s scheduled for February 9. Meanwhile, in another major leak, German publication WinFuture has put together all the information about the Galaxy S22 trio in one place. Read on to know more about each model.
NFL
TechRadar

Questionable iOS 16 leak shows big, interactive widgets

We’ve only just got iOS 15.3, but now we’ve also seen what could be a major iOS 16 feature, in the form of big, interactive widgets. LeaksApplePro has shared an image of how these might look, as you can see below. They appear to house numerous normal widgets, and can house not just app widgets, but also Control Center toggles and other shortcuts.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

TechRadar

24K+
Followers
37K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy