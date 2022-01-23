ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At least 16 killed, several injured in nightclub fire in Cameroon's capital

By Schams Elwazer, Nimi Princewill
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
At least 16 people were killed after a fire tore through a nightclub in Cameroon's capital city Yaoundé early on Sunday morning, according to the country's...

Aida Barreto
4d ago

Prayers for those who survived and their families. RIP for those who perish in the fire. 🔥 😢 🙏

John Delibos
4d ago

What about fireworks indoors strikes me as dangerous?

Ralph Norton
4d ago

fireworks in a nightclub again? people will never learn

