At least 16 killed, several injured in nightclub fire in Cameroon's capital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to figure out who shot a man in his car on the Bronx River Parkway. Was it road rage, or something else? As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports, Tuesday night, police responded to a multicar crash near the Bronx River Parkway and 177th Street after 9 p.m. Inside a gray Acura sedan with Georgia plates, they found 25-year-old Jahwan Joseph unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. “Twenty-five years old. Kid have his whole future in front of him, and they just gun him down for nothing,”...

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO