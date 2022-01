A DUP minister has formally asked the Stormont Executive for permission to continue carrying out Brexit port checks, in a move that could see him ultimately attempt to halt them.Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots says recent court rulings related to the functioning of the devolved institutions at Stormont mean he must gain the approval of the wider Executive for the checks required under the Northern Ireland Protocol.Officials in his department are currently carrying out the contentious checks and inspections on goods arriving from Great Britain.The PA news agency understands that Mr Poots has tabled a paper to fellow ministers requesting that...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO