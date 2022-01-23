ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Kyrgyz Reporter Hit With Drug Charge After Graft Investigation

By Tolkun Namatbayeva
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A renowned investigative journalist in ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan has been charged with possession of narcotics, police said on Sunday, days after he released an investigation into the fuel business of a powerful political family. The move has raised fears of a media crackdown by the Central Asian country's new president,...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Two charged after drugs found in home

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man and woman have been charged after a disturbance call led deputies to finding methamphetamine, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. Jessica Lamb Marcus (Tollison), 44, and Carey Joe Tollison, 45, are charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
KBTX.com

Two charged with dealing drugs after early morning arrest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two Bryan residents are behind bars after they were reportedly arrested with large amounts of at least six different drugs. Bryan police were patrolling the area of South Texas Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when they saw a suspicious vehicle in the Tejas Center. Authorities say Kwajuana Johnson, 38, and Jackie Robinson, 29, were inside.
BRYAN, TX
kbsi23.com

4 face drug charges in 3 separate McCracken County investigations

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people face drug charges in different investigations in McCracken County. McCracken County Sheriff’s detectives conducted a joint investigation with the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 16. Detectives executed a search warrant early Sunday morning (Jan. 16) at 211 Colony Drive in McCracken County. During a search of the apartment and a vehicle on the property, detectives found and seized 48 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and doses of Clonazepam. Tyler Copeland, 20, and Kori Lane, 23, who live in the apartment were arrested and face charges. Tyler E. Copeland 20, faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or greater offense, trafficking in marijuana less then eight ounces 2nd offense, possession of a 3rd degree controlled substance-Clonazempam and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lane faces possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a 3rd degree controlled substance-Clonazempam and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Unrest#Drugs#Kyrgyzstan#Corruption#Ex Soviet#Central Asian#Temirov Live
WNCT

Beaufort man facing drug charges after arrest

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beaufort man is facing several drug-related charges after his arrest by deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. Falanta Terrell Simmons, 34, of 672 Merrimon Road in Beaufort, was arrested and charged with six counts of trafficking in heroin. Officials said he is a repeat offender and was in jail […]
BEAUFORT, NC
FOX 21 Online

21 People Charged in Multi-State Drug Trafficking Investigation

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say 21 people have been charged following a multi-state drug trafficking investigation that uncovered the transportation of fentanyl and heroin from Chicago to Duluth. Authorities say the criminal activity was uncovered by members of the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force who...
DULUTH, MN
centraloregondaily.com

Bend man arrested on drug trafficking charges after brief police pursuit

A Bend man was arrested Thursday on drug trafficking charges after a Bend Police K-9 found drugs in his car, according to authorities. Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp said detectives identified 37-year-old Schaun Michael Johnson from an ongoing investigation as a fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficker. After a surveillance operation in several...
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cw34.com

Former felon facing weapon, ammunition, drug charges after traffic stop

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man faces a slew of charges involving a weapon, ammunition, and drugs — and his trouble started all because of a traffic stop. Boynton Beach police say Daniel Clay, 38, was driving at 40 mph on NW 3rd Street, before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The speed limit is only 25 mph so two officers in a police car tried to pull him over.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WTRF- 7News

Four arrested on drug charges in Weirton after police search bar

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – Four people are in the Northern Regional Jail on drug charges after Weirton police searched a bar on Main St. On Friday afternoon, police say they acted on a search warrant at the Den of Foxes, arresting: Davon Kasseem Malik James of Weirton, for possession with intent to deliver a controlled […]
WEIRTON, WV
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Man Faces Charges After Drugs Found

WARSAW — A Warsaw man is facing multiple charges after drugs were found during a traffic stop. Christian Hernandez Rodriguez, 31, 3699 N. 175E, No. 146, Warsaw, is facing charges of battery on a public safety official, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Republican

Marshalltown man charged with murder after death investigation

A Marshalltown man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with a stabbing death on Jan. 2. According to a press release from the Marshalltown Police Department (MPD), 30-year-old Yannick Mangubu was stabbed to death, and a joint investigation involving the MPD and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation began on Jan. 3, the day after the incident. On Monday, the agencies arrested 48-year-old Kalalizi Jean Baptiste Madogo of Marshalltown, and he was booked into the Marshall County Jail as he awaits an initial appearance.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WCTV

Valdosta man facing drug charges after Tuesday traffic stop

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested on numerous drug offenses following a Tuesday traffic stop, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Around 11:30 p.m., a VPD K9 officer stopped a vehicle in the 1500 block of Baymeadows Drive. The driver, later identified as Jeremy Miller, 30, ran away, according to police.
VALDOSTA, GA
WSMV

TBI investigate caregiver who has been charged with drug fraud

PULASKI, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday they have arrested a Pulaski caregiver who now faces multiple charges, including prescription drug fraud and neglect of a vulnerable adult. After a successful joint investigation by the Pulaski Police Department and special agents with the Medicaid Fraud...
PULASKI, TN
New Haven Register

Waterbury police charge man with drug, gun offenses after search warrant

WATERBURY — Police found a Waterbury man in possession of loaded firearms and drugs in an apartment with a child while executing a search warrant Thursday evening. The search warrant was executed by the Waterbury Police Department’s Gang Task Force and Street Crimes Unit at an apartment on Main Street around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
WATERBURY, CT
New Castle News

Man charged with drug offenses after raid

A South Side man is in custody after local narcotics agents raided his apartment and reportedly found suspected heroin, crack cocaine and ecstasy pills. Lawrence County District Attorney narcotics detectives have filed charges against 41-year-old Ali Dawond Gray of 1119 1/2 Agnew St., formerly of Michigan, in connection with the sealed search warrant that was served just after midnight Monday.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
wfxl.com

Gun, drug charges brought against Valdosta man after search warrant

A Valdosta man is facing gun and drug charges following a search warrant on Lilly Street in Valdosta. Valdosta police say that officers executed the warrant at the home of 28-year-old Lekendrick Burch on January 13. That came after an investigation due to citizen complaints about possible narcotic activity. During...
VALDOSTA, GA
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
33K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy