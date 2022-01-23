This Week in Pokémon GO: Power Plant Event Part 2, Minun Spotlight Hour and more

The time has come: The release week of Pokémon Legends: Arceus has arrived, so Pokémon GO players might be in for a surprise or two – after all, data miners have already tracked down Hisuian Voltorb in the smartphone games’ data. The only question is what plans Niantic has for the promo event – will it be integrated into the ongoing Power Plant event, or will February kick off with an Arceus event? Does the mysterious portal you’re currently exploring as part of the Season of Heritage give us the answer?

More questions pop up every week. But before you endlessly rack your brains over them, you might want to catch some Pokémon – the XP Challenge is slowly winding down. To find out what’s on offer in Pokémon GO during the week of Jan. 24-30, 2022, check out our weekly preview below.

Power Plant Event Part 2: Rocket Takeover

Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, starting at 12 a.m. local time

Team GO Rocket interferes with the exploration of the power plant and must once again be put in its place. As part of this, the spawn rate of the grunts at PokéStops increases and balloons appear more frequently. In addition, the takeover attempt allows you to make your Shadow Pokémon forget about the mostly useless attack Frustration via Charge TM – if you want to make your Shadow forms fit for PvP battles or raids, you should take this chance.

We’ll inform you about further developments – such as the possible return of Jessie and James or an appearance by Giovanni, Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra – here.

Weekly Raids

Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, starting at 10 a.m. local time

Accompanying the second half of the Power Plant event are changes to the third and fifth level raid bosses: Regice replaces Genesect (Shock Drive) in the legendary raids and is guaranteed to master the move Thunder if you catch it this week.

In the third level fights you’ll meet Dewgong, Piloswine, Monferno, and Druddigon – the Dragon-type may appear in the Shiny version.

Level one raids remain unchanged, leaving you to battle and catch Pikachu, Beldum, Shinx, Blitzle, and Klink – all of which can be Shiny.

GO Battle League: Ultra League and Ultra League Premier Classic

Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, starting at 10 p.m. local time

Yes, it’s been another 14 days. Time flies when you’re in the middle of a battle, doesn’t it? Great League and the Sinnoh Cup will only remain available until Monday evening, after which they will be replaced by Ultra League and Ultra League Premier Classic. The latter will block Pokémon upgraded with XL Candies from participating. The two formats are accessible until February 7 – at which point there’ll be a lot of wholesome and violent cuddling with Love Cup starting up. Aw, yeah!

Spotlight Hour: Minun

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time

January 2022’s Spotlight Hours will end with a cute blue electric mouse: Minun. The monster will have an increased spawn rate on Tuesday night. As a bonus, you’ll get double Candy for sending Pokémon to Professor Willow – a good opportunity to clean up your stash, which is probably going to be full of Bulbasaur after Saturday’s Community Day Classic.

Raid Hour: Regice

Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time

Regice returns to Pokémon GO as a fifth-level raid boss and will be available to catch with the guaranteed attack Thunder – unfortunately, it’s not a really useful move for the Ice Giant. Thunder Regice is therefore mainly a case for collectors. The Wednesday night Raid Hour drives the monster’s spawn rate through the roof at all Gyms, so you can melt it down en masse with large groups of fellow trainers. If you’re lucky, you’ll run into the Shiny variant – and Shiny Thunder Regice could well become a real rarity in any collection.

Additionally, the Ice-type is pretty easy to defeat, and each raid of this level gives you 10,000 experience points (XP) – a good chance to make up ground in January’s XP Challenge.

There is a suspicious lack of events around Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ launch date (Jan. 28), so either Niantic wants to give you time to check it out without missing anything, or Monday’s Rocket takeover produces further developments. We’ll keep you in the loop.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.