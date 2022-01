January hasn’t gone easy on the Chicago Bulls, who have fallen from first place in the Eastern Conference with a 10-game slide punctuated by injuries to three starters. The Bulls went 3-7 through a run of games that included heavy-hitter matchups against the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks. Zach LaVine’s return in a 111-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday might have marked a turning of the tide for the Bulls — who remain second in the East, just a half-game behind the Miami Heat — but the last two weeks of losses have illuminated areas of needed growth across the team.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO