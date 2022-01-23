ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Nasty' scammer had sex with men he met on the dating app Grindr then blackmailed and robbed them

By Joshua Zitser
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JxRwc_0dtVuIPw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJmDZ_0dtVuIPw00
Grindr

Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

  • Anouar Sabbar had sex with his victims and then demanded payment, saying he was an escort.
  • He threatened to out a victim to his girlfriend if he didn't pay, and threatened another with violence.
  • Sabbar was sentenced to 5 years in jail on Thursday.

A 28-year-old British man has been jailed for five years for blackmailing and robbing nine men he met on the LGBTQ hook-up app Grindr, police said.

Anouar Sabbar, from south London, England, scammed his victims by arranging to have consensual sex with them and telling them that he was an escort afterward, London's Metropolitan Police said.

Sabbar would edit his Grindr profile after the hook-up, police said, updating it to include reference to a £180-an-hour ($243-an-hour) fee for escorting services.

He then demanded the money, according to police, and threatened one of the victims with violence if he refused to pay. According to BBC News, Sabbar told the man: "They are coming. I didn't want to do this to you, but it looks like we will have to break your face."

The 28-year-old threatened to out another victim to his girlfriend with screenshots of their conversation if he didn't pay, police said.

Once he got the money, Sabbar blocked the victim's profiles on the app to make it harder for him to be traced. Police said that he regularly changed SIM cards, phone numbers, and hairstyle to make him harder to identify.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wHzF_0dtVuIPw00
Anouar Sabbar's mug shot.

London Metropolitan Police

In total, the Metropolitan Police said that Sabbar stole £2,360 ($3,199) from nine men between April 2019 and June 2021. He also stole jewelry from his victims, whose ages varied from 25 to 57-years-old.

Sabbar was arrested with his girlfriend in a hotel in July 2021. He pleaded guilty to robbery, theft, five counts of blackmail, and five counts of fraud on November 8, 2021.

He was sentenced to five years in jail on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Arif Sharif of the Metropolitan Police said in a statement : "The victims, in this case, have been incredibly brave in coming forward and reporting the offenses Sabbar committed against them.

"Sabbar is a nasty and spineless individual who used Grindr to target victims and used their vulnerabilities against them."

Detectives are appealing to other people who may have been exploited by him to come forward.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
12news.com

Women allegedly lured man through dating app to get robbed. He fought back.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Four people were arrested earlier this month for a botched robbery in Tempe they allegedly orchestrated by luring their victim through a dating app, records show. The victim told Tempe police he had been invited by two women he met through the MeetMe app to come...
The Independent

Anti-monarchy group complains to Met Police over ‘lack of action’ over claims

Republic has lodged a formal complaint with the Metropolitan Police over its handling of cash for honours allegations, accusing the force of an “unacceptable” lack of action.In September, Graham Smith chief executive of the anti-monarchy group, reported both the Prince of Wales and his former most trusted aide Michael Fawcett to Scotland Yard on suspicion of breaching the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.The Metropolitan Police seem reluctant to investigate those in power, the royals in particular. They claim to work without fear or favour but that doesn't appear to be the caseGraham Smith, anti-monarch group RepublicEx-royal valet Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ledger-Enquirer

How to Spot Scammers on Dating Sites

Recently one of my friends called me with some exciting news. She connected with a nice guy on a dating website. They had several email exchanges. He was widowed. He was a hard worker. He was romantic. He was a fraud. Luckily my friend clued into some red flags. The...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scammer#Blackmail#Dating Services#Sex#British#Lgbtq#Bbc News#Sim#The Metropolitan Police
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Texas judge finds no probable cause in case of mom who had COVID-positive son in trunk

A Texas judge did not find probable cause for a Houston woman who was charged with endangering her COVID-19-positive son after she transported him in the trunk of her vehicle. Sarah Beam, an English teacher at Cypress Falls High School, allegedly had her son in the trunk to avoid contracting the disease as the two drove to a testing facility, FOX 26 of Houston reported.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother and daughter who disappeared from family home five years ago found in North Carolina trailer raid

A mother and daughter who had been reported missing for five years were found on Tuesday following a joint effort between local law enforcement agencies in North Carolina, and the US Marshal Service. Amber Weber and her daughter, Miracle Smith, were first reported missing back in January 2017, although they hadn't officially been spotted since 4 December 2016. At the time, Miracle was just one-year-old, raising obvious concerns over the welfare of both mother and daughter. However, as Fox first reported, the pair were located on Tuesday in a trailer on Lemon lane in Bunnlevel. Local police indicate that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple jailed for killing nine-day-old baby who ‘had life shaken out of her’

A mother and father who caused the death of their nine-day-old baby have been jailed for a total of 18 years.Daniel Nolan, 30, was handed a 10-year sentence and Sophie Nash, 31, was jailed for eight years on Friday.The pair had been found guilty of causing or allowing the death of their nine-day-old baby Ava Grace, two counts of causing or allowing serious injury to her and child cruelty.Police were called by paramedics on 16 August 2017 after tiny Ava, then just eight days old, was reported to be unresponsive at an address in Nelson, Lancashire.Ava was taken to Royal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
uticaphoenix.net

Houston Mother Arrested After Allegedly Putting Son In Trunk Because

A Houston-area mother has been accused of putting her son in the trunk because he had COVID-19 according to KHOU 11. The mother has been arrested according to court records. Sarah Beam, a teacher at Cypress Falls High School has since posted bond. She is charged with endangering a child. Beam took the 13-year-old boy to a drive-thru COVID testing site at Pridgeon Stadium on January 3, for additional testing according to court documents.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Mother jailed for life after murdering boyfriend at New Year’s Eve party

A mother who stabbed to death her boyfriend at a New Year’s Eve party while six children were in the flat has been jailed for life for his murder.Hannah Sindrey, 24, was convicted of the murder of 31-year-old Paul Fletcher at her flat in Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, Essex Police said.She was sentenced at the same court on Friday and must serve at least 14 years and five months before she can be considered for parole, the force said.Prosecutor Christine Agnew QC told the trial that Mr Fletcher took Sindrey’s phone, and one belonging...
PUBLIC SAFETY
E! News

Garrett Hedlund Sued for Allegedly Causing "Horrible" Head-On Car Crash While Drunk

Watch: Why Garrett Hedlund Wanted Captain Hook Role. Garrett Hedlund is facing a personal injury lawsuit from two women almost two years after a head-on car crash. In court documents filed on Jan. 21 and obtained by E! News, Marina Venegas and her daughter, Jennifer Castillo, are suing the 37-year-old actor for negligence, alleging that he was responsible for head-on collision in Los Angeles on Jan. 24, 2020.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

El Chapo’s wife reveals she isn’t really his wife

The wife of Mexican drug lord El Chapo is reportedly not legally his wife at all. Emma Coronel Aispuro, a teen beauty queen and the infamous kingpin's second wife, revealed in a new book that she is not legally married to the man. "Emma and the Other Narco Women," which will be released on 25 January, reveals that El Chapo, real name Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, is still legally wed to his first wife, a social worker he married in 1977. Ms Aispuro claims in the book that she and Guzmán were married "under the law of the divine"...
RELATIONSHIPS
Insider

Insider

274K+
Followers
21K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy