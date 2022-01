Josh Allen was considered one of the biggest Pro Bowl snubs when the 2021 rosters were announced, and the Buffalo Bills star has decided to return the favor. Allen was an alternate for the Pro Bowl. He was invited to Las Vegas this week after Lamar Jackson withdrew due to an ankle injury. Allen announced on Thursday that he has turned down the invite “in order to allow my body to rest and recover from the harshness of the season.”

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO