Ash Barty clinical, through to Aussie Open quarterfinals

By Jake Michaels
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsh Barty has passed her sternest test yet to move safely into the Australian Open quarterfinals at Melbourne Park. The world No. 1 dropped serve for the first time all tournament before seeing off US prodigy Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 14 minutes on Sunday night....

