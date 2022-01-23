ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville Woman Charged In Stolen Phone Investigation

By News Edge Newsroom
whvoradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hopkinsville woman has been charged with receiving stolen property in connection to a stolen cellphone...

Comments / 4

Patricia Bader
4d ago

Looks like some one got a Good Hot on your face Thief. Glad your locked up Thief. Get a job and buy your own iphone Theif.

Edward Wilford
4d ago

that was so dum the I phone got A Tracking device when she called it got the signal 🚦

